З проханням про поширення/Тварини в небезпеці

STUTTGART, GERMANY, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- З проханням про поширення/Тварини в небезпеці

Шановна редакція!

Ми в організації захисту тварин PETA (укр.ПЕТА) стривожені тим, що відбувається у Вашій країні. З цього приводу ми маємо термінове прохання:

Чи не могли б ви розповсюдити доданий радіо-файл та онлайн-банер через свої канали?

Окрім величезних людських страждань, завданих війною в Україні, залишилися незліченні тварини, поранені та страждаючі від голоду, спраги та холоду. Ми закликаємо людей не залишати тварин. Бо на кордонах чекає допомога!

Завантажити та використати матеріал можна тут.

Спасибі заздалегідь.

З повагою,

+49 711 860591-521
+49 711 860591-111 (Fax)
ValeriaG@peta.de

Адреса:
PETA Deutschland e.V.
Friolzheimer Str. 3
70499 Stuttgart

PETA.de/Presse
Twitter: @PETA_Presse
Facebook.com/PETADeutschland
Linkedin.com/company/petadeutschland

Зареєстровано у реєстрі спілок дільничного суду міста Штутгарта, VR 202128.

Припиніть жорстоке ставлення до тварин!


With the request for distribution / emergency for animals

Dear editors,

We, at the animal rights and welfare organization PETA are dismayed by the current situation in your country. In this regard we have an urgent request:

Could you please distribute the attached radio spot and online banner through your channels?

Besides the huge human suffering caused by the war in Ukraine, countless animals have been left behind, they may be injured and suffer from hunger, thirst and cold. We kindly urge you to encourage people to not leave animals behind. Help is waiting at the borders!

The spot and graphic are ready to download here and free to use.

Thank you in advance.

Kind regards,

Valeria Goller
Head of Press Department

+49 711 860591-521
+49 711 860591-111 (Fax)
ValeriaG@peta.de

PETA Deutschland e.V.
Friolzheimer Str. 3
70499 Stuttgart

PETA.de/Presse
Twitter: @PETA_Presse
Facebook.com/PETADeutschland
Linkedin.com/company/petadeutschland

Entered in the Registry of Associations at Stuttgart District Court (Nr. VR 202128)

Stop cruelty to animals!

Valeria Goller
PETA Deutschland e.V.
+49 711 860591-521
ValeriaG@peta.de

