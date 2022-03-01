З проханням про поширення/Тварини в небезпеці
Шановна редакція!
Ми в організації захисту тварин PETA (укр.ПЕТА) стривожені тим, що відбувається у Вашій країні. З цього приводу ми маємо термінове прохання:
Чи не могли б ви розповсюдити доданий радіо-файл та онлайн-банер через свої канали?
Окрім величезних людських страждань, завданих війною в Україні, залишилися незліченні тварини, поранені та страждаючі від голоду, спраги та холоду. Ми закликаємо людей не залишати тварин. Бо на кордонах чекає допомога!
Завантажити та використати матеріал можна тут.
Спасибі заздалегідь.
З повагою,
Припиніть жорстоке ставлення до тварин!
With the request for distribution / emergency for animals
Dear editors,
We, at the animal rights and welfare organization PETA are dismayed by the current situation in your country. In this regard we have an urgent request:
Could you please distribute the attached radio spot and online banner through your channels?
Besides the huge human suffering caused by the war in Ukraine, countless animals have been left behind, they may be injured and suffer from hunger, thirst and cold. We kindly urge you to encourage people to not leave animals behind. Help is waiting at the borders!
The spot and graphic are ready to download here and free to use.
Thank you in advance.
Kind regards,
