Speedbird Aero Receives BVLOS Authorization for Drone Delivery in Brazil using Parachute-Equipped Drones
Equipped with ParaZero SafeAir, Speedbird Aero has been authorized by Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) for BVLOS drone delivery throughout BrazilKIRYAT ONO, ISRAEL, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), Brazil’s national aviation authority, has authorized Latin American drone delivery company, Speedbird Aero, to execute beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) commercial drone deliveries throughout Brazil. The DLV-1 NEO is authorized to carry payloads of up to 2.5 kg within a radius of 3 km, including in urban environments and BVLOS.
This is also the first multirotor design authorization granted by the Agency for the commercial operation of a drone used in product delivery, opening the door to a new sector for the country’s burgeoning drone industry.
This authorization for drone delivery is the result of more than 8 months of work with ANAC experts to prove the safety case for both aircraft and operations, which included multiple test missions and parachute deployments. ParaZero’s sophisticated safety systems and patented drone parachutes offer a mature, tested, and documented solution for drone safety. ParaZero has helped leading companies, such as Speedbird Aero, receive ground-breaking authorizations around the world.
“We’re incredibly proud to be a supportive partner of this ground-breaking authorization in Brazil,” says Aaron Gabriel Gliner, ParaZero Director of Business Development and Regulation. “Speedbird Aero’s achievement will pave the way for advanced drone operations across the country. Drone delivery is a transformative technology – it has the power to revolutionize logistics.”
Drone delivery and other advanced applications in Brazil represent an enormous opportunity for the aerospace industry. Brazil is the world’s fifth largest country by land mass, with the sixth largest population. In addition to the tremendous opportunities for drone delivery in retail and healthcare, Brazil holds a leading position in mining, energy, and other industries heavily invested in UAS technologies. Future applications such as cargo delivery and advanced air mobility could be transformative for the entire continent.
"We are fully committed to flying safe first, in order to deliver an efficient and carbon-reduced drone delivery operation, and ParaZero´s equipment is key to this“, says Samuel Salomão, Speedbird´s CPO.
“ParaZero’s vision is to unlock the potential of the commercial drone industry through increasing safety and mitigating risk,” says Boaz Shetzer, ParaZero’s CEO. “In Brazil, delivery is only the beginning – as regulations allow, advanced drone operations will provide tremendous benefit for people and businesses across the country.”
About ParaZero Limited
ParaZero (https://parazero.com/) is a world-leading developer of autonomous drone safety systems. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS).
About Speedbird Aero
Speedbird Aero (https://www.speedbird.aero) is the first company in Brazil and Latin America to develop and operate unmanned aerial systems (drones) to perform air transportation and delivery of products and medicines. In 2020, Speedbird received the first BVLOS certification for a remotely piloted multirotor aircraft in South America, and the company's goal is to continue developing drone delivery with its key partners' support and under the supervision of Brazilian aeronautical entities.
