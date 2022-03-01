TOXIC INFANT FORMULA REMINDER: LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST MAKERS OF ENFAMIL AND SIMILAC
Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. MIles to Be Featured in the Upcoming Eddition of the Top 100 Lawyers Magazine
Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles
We urge anyone with a child that has developed NEC as a result of their baby formula to contact us immediately.”HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally recognized class action lawyer Timothy L. Miles of the Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, reminds parents that a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the makers of Similac, alleging that the baby formula caused necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a serious intestinal disease that resulted in the death of a premature infant. The lawsuit points out that NEC has been linked to formula being fed to preterm infants since at least 1990, at which point a study indicated feeding them formula exclusively increased the risk of the ailment by up to a factor of 10, when compared to those given breast milk alone. A number of similar studies have followed through the years, and in 2012 the American Academy of Pediatrics warned that all premature infants should be fed human breast milk exclusively.
— Timothy L. Miles
The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California (Case 1:21-cv-00798-AWI-SKO) by Alicia Restad and Daniel Renteria-Hernandez, indicating that Abbott Laboratories and Mead Johnson & Company, LLC are responsible for the loss of their newborn child, Daniel Renteria-Hernandez.
If your child has developed NEC as a result of their baby formula, please click here to contact us.
What is Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC)?
Necrotizing enterocolitis is a digestive disease that occurs primarily in premature infants and can cause inflammation of the intestinal lining, which can lead to serious infections. In such cases, the inflamed intestinal wall is eventually eroded away, which allows bacteria to enter the intestinal tract and jeopardize the health of the infant. Most infants survive the disease with serious, long-term injuries, but in more extreme cases infants may pass away. According to the scientific study, both Similac and Enfamil products have been linked to NEC in premature babies.
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Urges Families with A Child that has Developed NEC as a Result 0f Their Baby Formula to Contact the Firm
If your child has developed NEC as a result of their baby formula, we will fight on your behalf to hold those responsible accountable. Contact Nashville attorney Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at (855) TIM-MLAW (855-846-6529), or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com or click here to participate. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and email.
About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney from Nashville, Tennessee who was recently featured in The Top 100 Lawyers Magazine. Earlier this year, Mr. Miles was recognized as a 2021 Top Ranked Lawyer; 2021 Top Rated Litigator; and a 2021 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM, his third consecutive year to receive each award. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Top Rated Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2021); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2021); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2021); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019-2021); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits to Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).
Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
141 Saundersville Road, #2202
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com
Website: www.classactionlawyertn.com
Timothy Lee. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 6155877384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
THE LAW OFFICES OF TIMOTHYY L. MILES; ACCOLADES, HONER AND RECOGNITIONS