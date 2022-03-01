Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1001264

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#:(802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: February 27, 2022, at approximately 2220 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 11 Union Street, Springfield, Vermont  

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Shane M. Tie                                             

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Eric Zobkiw      

Age: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from 50-year-old Eric Zobkiw at 11 Union Street in the Town of Springfield (Windsor County), Vermont, stating that his neighbor pointed a rifle at him.

 

An investigation determined that 45-year-old Shane M. Tie threatened Zobkiw with a rifle when he pointed it at him during a verbal altercation in their apartment complex.

 

On February 28, 2022, at approximately 2056 hours, Vermont State Police located and arrested Tie for Reckless Endangerment. Tie was transported to Springfield Police Department for processing. He was later released on conditions and issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on March 2, 2022, at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.

 

*Please note that court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time. 

 

 

Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600

Gary.Salvatore@Vermont.gov

 

 

