Westminster Barracks / Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1001264
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#:(802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: February 27, 2022, at approximately 2220 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 11 Union Street, Springfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Shane M. Tie
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont
VICTIM: Eric Zobkiw
Age: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from 50-year-old Eric Zobkiw at 11 Union Street in the Town of Springfield (Windsor County), Vermont, stating that his neighbor pointed a rifle at him.
An investigation determined that 45-year-old Shane M. Tie threatened Zobkiw with a rifle when he pointed it at him during a verbal altercation in their apartment complex.
On February 28, 2022, at approximately 2056 hours, Vermont State Police located and arrested Tie for Reckless Endangerment. Tie was transported to Springfield Police Department for processing. He was later released on conditions and issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on March 2, 2022, at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.
*Please note that court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Corporal Gary T. Salvatore
Troop “B” Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600