WISEACRE Brewing Company Expands Distribution to Indiana and Missouri

Memphis-based brewery’s five year-round beers will now be available in 16 states.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WISEACRE Brewing Company today announces its plans to launch statewide distribution in Missouri and Indiana in March 2022. Five of the Memphis-based breweries’ year-round beers - Ananda IPA, Bow Echo Hazy IPA, Gotta Get Up to Get Down Coffee Milk Stout, Puffel Hazy Double IPA, and the Great American Beer Festival Bronze Medal-winning Tiny Bomb Pilsner - will be available in both states along with Seasonal and Specialty Releases. Tiny Bomb has grown to become the #6 Craft Pilsner in the entire country with 57% growth across WISEACRE’s footprint in 2021. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facility, opened in March of 2020, WISEACRE is able to offer a full array of packages with 12oz, 16oz, and 19.2oz cans coming in 6-packs, 4-packs, 12-packs, Variety Packs, and single-serve to create options for consumers in the fast changing landscape of craft beer.

WISEACRE is currently sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Washington, D.C., so the expansion means that WISEACRE fans in a total of 16 states and the District of Columbia will be able to buy their WISEACRE favorites closer to home.

WISEACRE already has a devoted following in both Indiana and Missouri, thanks to its collaborations with local breweries and its active presence at local beer festivals. WISEACRE brewmaster and co-founder Davin Bartosch has produced collaboration beers with St. Louis-based Perennial Artisan Ales, 2nd Shift Brewing and Rockwell Beer Company and Indianapolis-based Sun King Brewery, and WISEACRE beers have been featured at 4 Hands Festival in St. Louis, Perennial’s MidWest Belgian Beer Fest, 2nd Shift’s Festivals, and Sun King’s past Canvitational Festival.

“My brother Davin and I also have a very personal connection to St. Louis, in particular, because that’s where our father is from,” said Kellan Bartosch, WISEACRE co-founder. “We grew up going to St. Louis for Blues hockey games in the winter and Cardinals games in the summer. Hitting up Ted Drewes Frozen Custard and places on the hill like Rigazzi’s for toasted raviolis was an important part of our childhood. It’s thrilling to think that you could have authentic t-ravs and a fresh-from-the-tap WISEACRE beer at the same time!”

“When I was living in Chicago brewing beer for Rock Bottom, there was a ton of connectivity with Indiana breweries which led to great relationships and travel to visit friends’ breweries,” added Davin. “The state is full of world-class breweries that have created an amazing beer culture alongside bars, restaurants, and smart consumers. It is an honor for us to begin distribution there this month.”

ABOUT WISEACRE

WISEACRE Brewing Company opened in Memphis, Tennessee in 2013 after brothers and Memphis natives Davin and Kellan Bartosch gained experience working in the brewing industry around the country and even overseas including Davin’s brewing studies at Doeman’s Academy in Germany. Since then, WISEACRE has grown to have two brewery and taproom locations, more than 60 employees and distribution in seventeen states, and has made more 170 beers ranging from German lagers, to hoppy American styles, complex and boozy Belgian beers, and barrel aging beers to boot.