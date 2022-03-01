TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Sullivan County

At the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Sullivan County.

On Monday afternoon, as part of an ongoing undercover investigation, members of the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) were at a residence in the 6300 block of Heatherwood Lane in Kingsport. Preliminary information indicates that during the investigation, authorities encountered a man outside the home. When confronted, the man began running away from the residence, reportedly firing shots at investigators. A U.S. postal inspector and an HSI agent returned fire. The man was taken into custody a short time later. No one was injured during the incident.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

