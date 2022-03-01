Ignitiv helps Bi-Mart accelerate omni-channel growth with successful implementation of BOPIS eCommerce from Kibo

“This implementation gives all of our associate stakeholders the power to improve customer experience in a meaningful way.” - Rich Truett, CEO, Bi-Mart.

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, US, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignitiv, a leading eCommerce agency, and Kibo, the leader in unified commerce, are pleased to announce the successful implementation of “buy online, pick up in store” (BOPIS) at Bi-Mart.

Across its full brick-and-mortar presence, Bi-Mart can now sell its product assortment online, allowing member customers to pick up orders from either Bi-Mart or Cascade Farm and Outdoor stores. Customers may also place orders at CascadeFarmAndOutdoor.com and pick up from any Bi-Mart store they choose, adding value and convenience to their shopping experience.

“With the implementation of this BOPIS solution from Kibo, we have taken a huge step forward, by providing more shopping options to our loyal members”, said Rich Truett, CEO, Bi-Mart. “As an employee-owned business, this implementation gives all of our associate stakeholders the power to improve customer experience in a meaningful way.”

“Bi-Mart’s strategic shift towards omni-channel commerce underscores its focus on the customer experience,” said Brian Wilson, COO, Kibo. “We congratulate Bi-Mart and Ignitiv on the successful implementation of our scalable BOPIS platform, which we believe will enable the first-class shopping experience consumers today have come to expect of their retailers.”

“The flexibility that cross-channel experiences will bring to Bi-Mart customers will result in increased average order value and improved customer loyalty, leading to a higher customer lifetime value,” said Rajib Das, CEO, Ignitiv. “We are happy to partner with Kibo and Bi-Mart in the implementation of this best-of-breed solution.”

About Bi-Mart

Bi-Mart is an employee-owned chain of retail stores, operating multiple banners of Bi-Mart and Cascade Farm and Outdoor locations in the states of Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. A typical Bi-Mart store houses a wide range of merchandise including; electronics and small appliances, housewares, hardware, sporting goods, automotive, apparel, lawn and garden, dry groceries, beverages, as well as health & beauty and pet care items. Cascade Farm and Outdoor carries some of those same categories but places a stronger emphasis on ranch, farm and pet products. There are currently 80 Bi-Mart stores and 3 Cascade Farm and Outdoor locations.

About Ignitiv

Ignitiv is a full-service agency that combines strategy, digital marketing, technology and customer analytics expertise to help craft integrated digital experiences that deliver more customers, more revenues and more profitability. Ignitiv is the partner of choice for Home Hardware, Canada Post, United Hardware and Bi-Mart.

About Kibo Commerce

Kibo is the only extensible, unified commerce platform that delivers personalized, omnichannel experiences. The platform combines AI-driven personalization from industry leaders Monetate and Certona, omnichannel commerce for B2C and B2B models, enterprise-grade order management, and AI-driven point of sale. Global clients like Office Depot, Taco Bell, and Patagonia rely on Kibo's API-first, microservices-based architecture to support a wide range of commerce strategies, including headless commerce, that meet high growth goals and customer expectations at a manageable cost of ownership.

