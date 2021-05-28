Coastal Construction Products Partners With Ignitiv and Kibo to Jumpstart eCommerce Growth

“With this solution, we want to establish and sustain digital leadership in the construction industry." - Tim Lavinder, Director of Digital Strategy at Coastal

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, US, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignitiv, a leading eCommerce agency, and Kibo, the leader in unified commerce, are announcing that Coastal Construction Products has selected Ignitiv and Kibo to jumpstart their B2B Commerce growth with Kibo’s Unified Commerce Platform. Coastal’s B2B Commerce solution will combine unified omnichannel B2C-like experiences with streamlined B2B processes. Coastal’s business customers will get personalized product information, rich associated content, real-time inventory updates, customer and job-specific pricing, and the ability to order quickly and in a streamlined manner – all leading to a superior experience.

Coastal will also benefit from a seamless integration between Kibo and Prophet21 ERP software using SimpleApps’ REST API.

Tim Lavinder, Director of Digital Strategy at Coastal, said, “With this solution, we want to establish and sustain digital leadership in the construction industry. Our goal is simple - deliver real and unique value to our customers through a tool that puts their needs first.”

“Coastal’s strategy to create unified ecommerce experiences for their customers is the best way forward in our omnichannel world, continually improving performance and process at across every customer touchpoint. We’re excited to partner with Ignitiv and Coastal as part of their integrated, data-driven approach,” said Brian Wilson, COO, Kibo.

“Great mobile-first design that optimizes the customer journey, a platform that combines Commerce, Order Management and Personalization, and comprehensive integration to ERP are the three levers we are using to build a platform for growth for Coastal Construction Products,” said Rajib Das, CEO of Ignitiv.

Coastal Construction Products is one of the largest independent distributors of caulking and sealants, waterproofing, concrete repair, and fire protection products in the United States. With roots going back 40 years, Coastal Construction Products has worked with its construction industry customers across the Southeast and the Caribbean, assisting them with quality materials and support.

About Ignitiv

Ignitiv is a full service agency that combines strategy, digital marketing, technology and customer analytics expertise to help craft integrated digital experiences that deliver more customers, more revenues and more profitability. Ignitv is the partner of choice for Home Hardware, Canada Post, United Hardware and Bi-Mart.

About Kibo Commerce

Kibo is the only extensible, unified commerce platform that delivers personalized, omnichannel experiences. The platform combines AI-driven personalization from industry leaders Monetate and Certona, omnichannel commerce for B2C and B2B models, enterprise-grade order management, and AI-driven point of sale. Global clients like Office Depot, Taco Bell, and Patagonia rely on Kibo's API-first, microservices-based architecture to support a wide range of commerce strategies, including headless commerce, that meet high growth goals and customer expectations at a manageable cost of ownership.

