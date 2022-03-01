CRAIC Technologies Lights Up With Photoluminescence Microspectroscopy
CRAIC Technologies now offers enhanced photoluminescence microspectroscopy and imaging with excitation ranging from the ultraviolet to the near infrared.SAN DIMAS, CA, US, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRAIC Technologies, the world leading innovator of microspectroscopy solutions, takes microspectroscopy a step further by now offering photoluminescence (PL) microspectroscopy. Users of CRAIC Technologies' 2030PV PRO™ microspectrophotometers now have the ability to acquire photoluminescence spectra and images of microscopic sample areas throughout the UV, visible and NIR regions. Additionally, PL equipped CRAIC microspectrophotometers can be used to monitor the time dependences of these spectra using CRAIC Technologies' kinetic software TimePro™ or map the PL emission from large scale objects with microscopic spatial resolution.
“Many of the novel nanoparticles and films being developed are characterized by their photoluminescent microspectra™. New microscopic devices utilizing photoluminescence are also under development. As such, the ability to test those devices with ultra-high spatial resolution and fidelity becomes increasingly important” states Dr. Paul Martin, President of CRAIC Technologies. “CRAIC Technologies microspectrometers are ideally suited for both research and quality control of photoluminescent samples. Microspectrometers can quickly characterize and qualify photoluminescence so as to allow for researchers and manufacturers to develop ever better devices.”
Photoluminescence occurs when light is emitted from a sample after it absorbs photons from the microspectrophotometers light source. CRAIC Photoluminescence modules are offered with lasers ranging from the ultraviolet to the near infrared. The laser is focused onto the sampling area which emits light via luminescence (a process which encompasses fluorescence, phosphorescence, and other types of photonic emission). The emitted light is collected by the microspectrophotometer and the spectrum is collected. One important facet of this type of experiment is that it is not diffraction limited and thus CRAIC microspectrophotometers equipped for PL can measure samples much smaller than a micron.
About CRAIC Technologies: CRAIC Technologies, Inc. is a global technology leader focused on innovations for microscopy and microspectroscopy in the ultraviolet, visible and near-infrared regions. CRAIC Technologies creates cutting-edge solutions, with the very best in customer support, by listening to our customers and implementing solutions that integrate operational excellence and technology expertise. CRAIC Technologies provides answers for customers in forensic sciences, biotechnology, semiconductor, geology, nanotechnology and materials science markets who demand quality, accuracy, precision, speed and the best in customer support.
