Despite eased guidelines, most courts will require masks
(Subscription required) Although masking requirements are easing up at the state and federal government levels, most California superior courts are still requiring masks in the courtroom.
There were 706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,833 in the last 365 days.
(Subscription required) Although masking requirements are easing up at the state and federal government levels, most California superior courts are still requiring masks in the courtroom.