US-24 project beginning soon in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights in Wayne County

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

TAYLOR, Mich. ­- Starting in early March, work will begin on northbound and southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) between Van Born Road and Oxford Road, south of US-12 (Michigan Avenue). The project includes milling and resurfacing US-24, along with curb and gutter work, drainage improvements, guard rail, sign work, and signal modernization at six locations. There will also be bridge work at Ecorse Creek, north of Van Born Road. The project is expected to be finished this fall.\

Tree removal in the US-24 median will kick off the project, with work expected to begin in mid-March, depending on the weather. The first stage will involve closing the left lanes and shift all traffic to the right. Subsequent stages of construction involve first shifting traffic left to complete repair work on the right lanes, then shifting traffic right to complete repair work on the left lanes. The last stage of the project involves resurfacing the road with one lane of traffic open in each direction.

There will be times when traffic will need to be reduced to only one lane in either direction. While every effort will be made to keep as many lanes open as possible, drivers can expect delays through this work zone.