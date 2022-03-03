Ascendra’s New Website Highlights Pivot to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Ascendra's New, Mobile Responsive Website

Firm Debuts Innovative Solution Stack for Today’s Business Challenges

We are excited to launch our new website and introduce our innovative solutions, as we are positioned for growth, while we celebrate Ascendra’s 16-year history of success” — Peter Kolovos

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascendra, a premier technology consulting firm and Microsoft Gold Partner, today announced the launch of its redesigned website Ascendra.com. This milestone is a major move for Ascendra on its mission to transform the enterprise with application modernization, data analytics, and process automation solutions. The new site showcases the growth of the company and the evolution of Ascendra’s solution offerings.

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

-Executive team alignment

-Focused Solutions: AscendBI (Data Analytics), AscendInnovation (Application Modernization), and AscendRPA (Process Automation)

-New website launch

The company wanted to create a website that followed the way they do business. The website had to be appropriately technical while approachable. “I feel like our website represents who we really are; both technical as well as functional,” says Stephen Dvoranchick, Senior Vice President of Microsoft Technologies.

To learn more about Ascendra and its solution offerings, visit our new website.

About Ascendra: Ascendra is a Microsoft Gold Partner with more than 16-years of experience as a premier consulting firm that specializes in Application Modernization, Data Analytics, and Process Automation. We proudly serve the Federal Government, the Commercial and Public Marketplace, including State and Local.