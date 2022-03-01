Submit Release
News Search

There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,784 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good Celebrates 16 Sweet NJ Moms Who Use Their Voice for Good

The Foodie Games created and sponsored by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good to inspire creative participation and reward foodie goodies #thefoodiegames #recruitingforgood www.TheFoodieGames.com

The Foodie Games created and sponsored by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good to inspire creative participation and reward foodie goodies #thefoodiegames #recruitingforgood www.TheFoodieGames.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created The Foodie Games; a creative writing competition for moms in NJ to inspire kids, and win the sweetest rewards.

Grateful for all the sweet NJ moms who participated in The Foodie Games!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences that make a positive impact.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "We created The Foodie Games to do something fun and fulfilling...by inspiring sweet moms to use their voice for good and inspire kids."

Celebrating 16 Sweet NJ Moms that Made a Positive Impact

Andrea Hirsch, Bridget Bukowczyk, Dina Silverman, Jill Sherman, Linda Silverman, Megan Sones, Melissa Lau, Michelle Rivera, Mindy Matza, Robin Berger, Robin Gitlitz, Shannon Hirsch, Sara LaRue, Susan B. Sobin, Suzanne Paris, and Tessa Silverman

The Foodie Games was a one week competition for adults (in NJ) to enter a creative writing contest.

Recruiting for Good sponsored gift cards for The Sweetest Rewards; Beauty + Foodie + Shopping ($100 for 1st place, $75 for 2nd place, $50 for 3rd place).

3 Winners in NJ will be announced on March 6th, 2022. Creative entries will be judged by a group of moms in LA. Winning entries will be chosen on the following criteria; how creative, and sweet they are.

Entries Make a Positive Impact

For every entry submitted, Recruiting for Good will donate $5 dollars to support 2 Girl Led Community Programs (We Dance for Good, and We Pitch for Good).

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!

Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com

We Dance for Good is a Sweet Community Gig Led by 12 Year Old Girl (TheBookWorm).
We Dance and Party for Good Every Season…Is a Reason to Do Both…Kids Use their Creative Talent (Dancing) to create a Fun Finger Dance Video to make a positive impact. Lastly, Recruiting for Good will sponsor a Sweet Pie Party for Kids who participate in We Dance for Good! www.WeDanceforGood.org

We Pitch For Good is a girl-led venture with a sweet purpose to create fun fulfilling, give-back events and parties in NJ. Girls in the community are invited to pitch in and volunteer in the fun. Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos, mentors Cookie Rookie (14 year old girl). To Learn More Visit www.WePitchForGood.com

Love to support our kid initiatives; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program and earn sweet rewards (www.groceriesforoneyear.com) or gift your grandma groceries for one year!

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Recruiting for Good Celebrates 16 Sweet NJ Moms Who Use Their Voice for Good

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.