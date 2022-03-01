Recruiting for Good Celebrates 16 Sweet NJ Moms Who Use Their Voice for Good
The Foodie Games created and sponsored by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good to inspire creative participation and reward foodie goodies #thefoodiegames #recruitingforgood www.TheFoodieGames.com
Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created The Foodie Games; a creative writing competition for moms in NJ to inspire kids, and win the sweetest rewards.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "We created The Foodie Games to do something fun and fulfilling...by inspiring sweet moms to use their voice for good and inspire kids."
Celebrating 16 Sweet NJ Moms that Made a Positive Impact
Andrea Hirsch, Bridget Bukowczyk, Dina Silverman, Jill Sherman, Linda Silverman, Megan Sones, Melissa Lau, Michelle Rivera, Mindy Matza, Robin Berger, Robin Gitlitz, Shannon Hirsch, Sara LaRue, Susan B. Sobin, Suzanne Paris, and Tessa Silverman
The Foodie Games was a one week competition for adults (in NJ) to enter a creative writing contest.
Recruiting for Good sponsored gift cards for The Sweetest Rewards; Beauty + Foodie + Shopping ($100 for 1st place, $75 for 2nd place, $50 for 3rd place).
3 Winners in NJ will be announced on March 6th, 2022. Creative entries will be judged by a group of moms in LA. Winning entries will be chosen on the following criteria; how creative, and sweet they are.
Entries Make a Positive Impact
For every entry submitted, Recruiting for Good will donate $5 dollars to support 2 Girl Led Community Programs (We Dance for Good, and We Pitch for Good).
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
We Dance for Good is a Sweet Community Gig Led by 12 Year Old Girl (TheBookWorm).
We Dance and Party for Good Every Season…Is a Reason to Do Both…Kids Use their Creative Talent (Dancing) to create a Fun Finger Dance Video to make a positive impact. Lastly, Recruiting for Good will sponsor a Sweet Pie Party for Kids who participate in We Dance for Good! www.WeDanceforGood.org
We Pitch For Good is a girl-led venture with a sweet purpose to create fun fulfilling, give-back events and parties in NJ. Girls in the community are invited to pitch in and volunteer in the fun. Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos, mentors Cookie Rookie (14 year old girl). To Learn More Visit www.WePitchForGood.com
Love to support our kid initiatives; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program and earn sweet rewards (www.groceriesforoneyear.com) or gift your grandma groceries for one year!
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn