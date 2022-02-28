Submit Release
Joshua Miracle Dies of Unknown Causes

SAN QUENTIN – Joshua M. Miracle, who had been sentenced to death in Santa Barbara County, was pronounced deceased on Feb. 27, 2022, at 7:04 p.m. while being treated at an outside hospital. His cause of death is under investigation and will be determined by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.

Miracle, 43, was sentenced to death in Santa Barbara County on Jan. 24, 2006, for first-degree murder with personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon and an enhancement for committing a street gang act. He had been on California’s death row since Feb. 1, 2006.

There are currently 692 death-sentenced individuals. Information about capital punishment can be found here: https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/capital-punishment/.

Contact: CDCR Press Office, opec@cdcr.ca.gov or (916) 445-4950

