Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 2.28.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Eileen Gallagher, 55, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the California Housing Finance Agency Board of Directors, where she has served since 2015. Gallagher has been Managing Director at Stifel’s San Francisco Public Finance Office since 2011. She held several positions at Stone and Youngberg from 1998 to 2011, including Managing Director, Director, Vice President and Associate. Gallagher earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance and Marketing from the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Gallagher is a Democrat.

Frederick P. White, 47, of Irvine, has been reappointed to the California Housing Finance Agency Board of Directors, where he has served since 2021. White has been Housing Finance Officer for the Los Angeles Office of City Homelessness Initiatives since 2019. He was Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at State Street Bank from 2017 to 2019 and Senior Advisor at the Office of the Los Angeles City Administrative Officer from 2016 to 2017. He held multiple positions at TIAA from 2002 to 2016, including Senior Director, Director and Senior Associate. White earned a Master of Business Administration degree from North Carolina Central University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. White is a Democrat.

Gabriela Gonzalez, 48, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the State Board of Education. Gonzalez has been an Elementary School Teacher for the Montebello Unified School District since 2001. She earned a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership from California State University, Dominguez Hills. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Gonzalez is a Democrat.

Brenda Lewis, 61, of Bakersfield, has been appointed to the State Board of Education. Lewis was Associate Superintendent of Instruction at the Kern High School District from 2014 to 2021, where she served in several positions from 1988 to 2014, including Principal, Director of Program Improvement, Assistant Principal of Instruction, Dean of Students and Physical Education Teacher. Lewis earned a Master of Science degree in Physical Education from Oklahoma State University and a Doctor of Education degree in Organizational Leadership from the University of La Verne. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Lewis is a Democrat.

Sharon Olken, 50, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the State Board of Education. Olken has been Executive Director of Gateway Public Schools since 2011. She held several positions at Gateway High School from 2000 to 2011, including Principal, Teacher and Dean of Faculty. Olken was a Teacher of Educating for Equity and Democracy at the Stanford Teacher Education Program from 1998 to 1999. She was a Teacher at Homestead High School from 1996 to 2000. Olken was Campaign Staff for Dianne Feinstein for Senate from 1993 to 1995. She earned a Master of Education degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Education. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Olken is a Democrat.

Damascus Castellanos, 55, of Pico Rivera, has been reappointed to the California Horse Racing Board, where he has served since 2020. Castellanos has been Secretary-Treasurer for Teamsters Local 495 since 2012. He was a Business Representative for Teamsters Local 630 from 2001 to 2012. Castellanos is a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Castellanos is a Democrat.

Thomas C. Hudnut, 74, of Beverly Hills, has been appointed to the California Horse Racing Board. Hudnut has been an Educational Consultant with Resource Group 175 since 2013. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Harvard-Westlake School from 1987 to 2013. Hudnut was Headmaster at the Branson School from 1982 to 1987. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hudnut is a Democrat.

