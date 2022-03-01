Out-of-state watercraft must be inspected for AIS

Inspections mandatory before launching in Wyoming

Cheyenne - It might not feel fully like spring yet, but boating season is upon the Cowboy State. Beginning March 1, any watercraft transported into Wyoming must undergo a mandatory inspection to look for aquatic invasive species. Inspections must be done by a certified AIS inspector prior to launching on any Wyoming waters.

“Wyoming is one of the few states left in the nation that hasn’t found the invasive zebra or quagga mussels in our waters,” said Josh Leonard, AIS coordinator. “Game and Fish is dedicated to keeping these destructive invasive species out of our state’s waters. That’s why it’s crucial that out-of-state boaters and residents who have taken their boats out of Wyoming get their watercraft inspected before launching on any Wyoming waters.”

A listing of inspectors is available on the Game and Fish website. Boaters are encouraged to plan ahead for inspections.

Beginning in early April, Game and Fish AIS check stations across Wyoming will resume seasonal operations. All boaters must stop when coming upon an AIS inspection station.

“AIS check stations will be open and operational throughout Wyoming again this year at the borders, ports of entry and shorelines of popular boating locations,” Leonard said.

The best defense against AIS is vigilance by the public. Watercraft owners can make their check station stop quick if their watercraft are Clean, Drained and Dry. Additionally, before hitting the water the spring, boaters should remember that:

Any watercraft transported into Wyoming from March 1 through Nov. 30 must undergo a mandatory inspection by an authorized inspector prior to launching on any Wyoming waterway. If the watercraft was used on a water suspect or positive for invasive mussels in the last 30 days, it must be inspected prior to launching year round and may require decontamination.

If boaters entering Wyoming do not encounter an open AIS check station on their route of travel, it is the boater’s responsibility to seek out an inspection before launching on any Wyoming waterway. Inspection locations may be found on the AIS website.

Along with registration of watercraft, watercraft used on Wyoming waters must have an AIS Decal. A Wyoming AIS decal must be displayed on all watercraft (including rentals) using Wyoming waters with the exception of non-motorized inflatable watercraft 10-feet in length or less. While these watercraft are not required to have a decal, they still require an inspection when coming from out of state.

Boats must stop at established check stations each time a boater passes a check station to ensure watercraft are Clean, Drain, and Dry before launching. Inspections are also available at Game and Fish regional offices but you must call ahead.

A watercraft may launch without further inspection if the watercraft has a properly affixed seal applied by an authorized inspector and is accompanied by a valid seal receipt during transit. The person transporting the watercraft may remove the seal immediately prior to launching on the destination water and must retain the seal and valid seal receipt while on the water.

Even if a watercraft has been previously inspected and has a valid seal and seal receipt, boaters are still required to stop at any open AIS check station. Having the properly affixed seal and valid seal receipt will expedite the inspection process.

For the most recent and up to date information on Wyoming AIS

visit the Game and Fish website . The 2022 AIS decal is also available online . There is also a combination watercraft registration and AIS Decal that may be purchased for one or three years for boats registered in Wyoming. Watercraft users may also call the Game and Fish Office for more information at (307) 777-4600.

