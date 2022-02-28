Submit Release
News Search

There were 697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,832 in the last 365 days.

Annika Strandhäll participating in United Nations Environment Assembly session

SWEDEN, February 28 - Published

Minister for Climate and the Environment Annika Strandhäll is participating in the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, on 28 February–3 March. Sweden is pushing for negotiations on a global agreement on plastic pollution and a green post-pandemic recovery.

The United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) normally brings together the world’s environmental ministers in Nairobi every other year. However, last year’s session was partly postponed until this year. The overall theme for the resumed fifth session of the UNEA (UNEA-5.2) is ‘Strengthening Actions for Nature to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals’ with the aim of highlighting the pivotal role nature plays in sustainable development. Sweden is pushing for a UNEA decision to initiate formal negotiations on a new legally binding global agreement on plastic pollution and its adoption at UNEA-5.2.

The important issue of a green post-pandemic recovery will also be discussed during the session.

“The impact of plastic pollution on the climate, environment and human health is an acute problem that requires a global solution. The UNEA session is an opportunity for the countries of the world to show that we are prepared to tackle this problem together,” says Minister for Climate and the Environment Annika Strandhäll.

Ms Strandhäll will be taking part in both UNEA-5.2 and the subsequent UNEP@50, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the creation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in conjunction with the Stockholm Conference in 1972. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will also take part in UNEP@50 virtually and demonstrate Sweden’s long-term engagement in global environmental issues. UNEA-5.2 and UNEP@50 are also important milestones ahead of the UN Stockholm+50 conference on 1–3 June.

Ms Strandhäll will also meet with UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Keriako Tobiko. The programme includes study visits to a waste management company and Tetra Pak’s local facility. Ms Strandhäll will also speak with young people from around the world participating in Youth Task Force for Stockholm+50 and meet with representatives from a number of countries for bilateral talks.

There will be time for interviews; please contact Press Secretary Tove Kullenberg.

You just read:

Annika Strandhäll participating in United Nations Environment Assembly session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.