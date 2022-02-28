Annika Strandhäll participating in United Nations Environment Assembly session

Minister for Climate and the Environment Annika Strandhäll is participating in the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, on 28 February–3 March. Sweden is pushing for negotiations on a global agreement on plastic pollution and a green post-pandemic recovery.

The United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) normally brings together the world’s environmental ministers in Nairobi every other year. However, last year’s session was partly postponed until this year. The overall theme for the resumed fifth session of the UNEA (UNEA-5.2) is ‘Strengthening Actions for Nature to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals’ with the aim of highlighting the pivotal role nature plays in sustainable development. Sweden is pushing for a UNEA decision to initiate formal negotiations on a new legally binding global agreement on plastic pollution and its adoption at UNEA-5.2.

The important issue of a green post-pandemic recovery will also be discussed during the session.

“The impact of plastic pollution on the climate, environment and human health is an acute problem that requires a global solution. The UNEA session is an opportunity for the countries of the world to show that we are prepared to tackle this problem together,” says Minister for Climate and the Environment Annika Strandhäll.

Ms Strandhäll will be taking part in both UNEA-5.2 and the subsequent UNEP@50, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the creation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in conjunction with the Stockholm Conference in 1972. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will also take part in UNEP@50 virtually and demonstrate Sweden’s long-term engagement in global environmental issues. UNEA-5.2 and UNEP@50 are also important milestones ahead of the UN Stockholm+50 conference on 1–3 June.

Ms Strandhäll will also meet with UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Keriako Tobiko. The programme includes study visits to a waste management company and Tetra Pak’s local facility. Ms Strandhäll will also speak with young people from around the world participating in Youth Task Force for Stockholm+50 and meet with representatives from a number of countries for bilateral talks.

