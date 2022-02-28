Submit Release
News Search

There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,832 in the last 365 days.

Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for January 2022

MACAU, February 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 118 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in January 2022, a decrease of 1 year-on-year. Meanwhile, number of available guest rooms increased by 9.1% to 39,000. Data on hotel establishments designated for medical observation and self-health monitoring were excluded in the compilation of the results. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms was 44.0%, a year-on-year growth of 3.7 percentage points; however, the rate represented a month-on-month drop of 10.8 percentage points as number of overnight visitors declined by 38.1% in January compared to December 2021 amid the tightening of border-control measures between Zhuhai and Macao.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in January rose by 14.2% year-on-year to 515,000, with Mainland guests (418,000) and local guests (68,000) increasing by 10.8% and 40.5% respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests grew by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.8 nights.

In January, over 2,000 visitors joined local tours and a total of 7,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services (such as transport ticket bookings, accommodation and visits to tourist attractions) through travel agencies.

You just read:

Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for January 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.