Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for January 2022

MACAU, February 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 118 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in January 2022, a decrease of 1 year-on-year. Meanwhile, number of available guest rooms increased by 9.1% to 39,000. Data on hotel establishments designated for medical observation and self-health monitoring were excluded in the compilation of the results. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms was 44.0%, a year-on-year growth of 3.7 percentage points; however, the rate represented a month-on-month drop of 10.8 percentage points as number of overnight visitors declined by 38.1% in January compared to December 2021 amid the tightening of border-control measures between Zhuhai and Macao.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in January rose by 14.2% year-on-year to 515,000, with Mainland guests (418,000) and local guests (68,000) increasing by 10.8% and 40.5% respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests grew by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.8 nights.

In January, over 2,000 visitors joined local tours and a total of 7,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services (such as transport ticket bookings, accommodation and visits to tourist attractions) through travel agencies.