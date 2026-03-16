Second round of ticket sale for ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group to start on 18 March

MACAU, March 16 - The ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited, and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at the Galaxy Arena from 30 March to 5 April.

The first round of ticket sale started on 6 March and has received overwhelming response. To meet the demand for tickets for residents and tourists, a second round of ticket sale for the event will start from 12 p.m. on 18 March (Wednesday).

Members of the public can buy the tickets via various online platforms, including the Damai application and mini program, Galaxy Ticketing, the mCoin and mPass platforms of MPay, or MacauTicket.com website (Kong Seng Ltd.) and its mobile application. The tickets are priced between MOP 90 and 1,720, depending on the seat section and the match session. All ticket prices are in Macao Patacas or Renminbi. Each person can purchase a maximum of four tickets per transaction. Every spectator at or over 1.2m in height must show their ticket for admission. Children who are shorter than 1.2m in height and do not occupy a seat can enter the venue free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult; each adult can only bring along one child with free admission.

Holders of a full-time Macao Student Card, Macao residents aged 65 or above, or holders of the Disability Assessment Registration Card can enjoy a 20% discount when purchasing tickets for sessions S1-S10 held between 30 March and 3 April through MacauTicket.com. Each person is limited to one discounted ticket per session subject to availability. In addition, to facilitate elders aged 65 or above in purchasing tickets online, care services are available at Kong Seng outlets to assist those in need to buy the tickets via the MacauTicket.com website or mobile application. The event organizers call for interested residents and visitors to purchase tickets through authorized channels. Reselling tickets at inflated prices is prohibited.

For details, please visit the ITTF website at www.ittf.com or the Sports Bureau’s website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.