A Co-operation Agreement Was Signed between Zhongshan and Macao to Enhance Economic and Trade Co-operation A Joint Exchange Conference Was Organised to Aid Enterprises from Both Regions in Exploring Opportunities in Portuguese-speaking Countries and…

MACAU, March 16 - To enhance economic and trade co-operation between Zhongshan and Macao, Zhang Junfeng, Director of the Zhongshan Municipal Commerce Bureau, and Che Weng Keong, President of Macao SAR Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), signed a co-operation agreement during the opening ceremony of “Guangdong Goods Going Global, with Various Zhongshan Products in Macao”. The initiative aims to strengthen bilateral collaboration in foreign trade, investment, and industrial synergy. Leveraging Macao’s strengths as a “Commercial and Trade Co-operation Service Platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries”, the agreement is also expected to unlock the potential of Zhongshan's manufacturing and commercial service sectors. This partnership between the two regions is anticipated to enhance integrated business co-operation and achieve resource complementarity, industrial linkages, and market integration.

The Joint Exchange Conference Was Held to Foster Government-Enterprise Co-operation and Industrial Collaboration

Taking the opportunity of Zhongshan's large-scale roadshow in Macao, Zhongshan Municipal Commerce Bureau and IPIM jointly organised the “Zhongshan-Macao Portuguese-speaking Countries Economic and Trade Exchange Conference” at the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries on 13th March. The event has drawn interest from a number of high-quality enterprises and industry associations from Zhongshan specializing in smart manufacturing and paper industry, along with Macao enterprises engaged in trading signature products from Portuguese-speaking countries.

Zhang Junfeng emphasized that Macao, as a vital platform for China-PSC co-operation, holds advantages in location, policy, and resources. On the other hand, Zhongshan has robust industrial support, abundant product supply, and a well-established foreign trade service system. Given the geographical proximity and complementary industries of the two regions, institutional collaboration to facilitate business co-operation will create a strong synergy. Such collaboration will allow the two regions to capitalize on industrial opportunities, jointly expand into the Portuguese-speaking markets and foster mutually beneficial growth.

IPIM President Che Weng Keong highlighted the significant role of Zhongshan as a manufacturing hub with immense potential for expansion in the commercial and service sectors. As a “Precise Connector” bridging China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and in conjunction with the China-Portuguese (Spanish)-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Service Centre, a collaborative effort between Macao and Hengqin, Macao can offer support and assistance to Zhongshan enterprises looking to venture into international markets, particularly Portuguese-speaking countries, in terms of products export and project implementation.

Through exchanges and the visit to the “Pavilion of China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform”, a platform for government-business co-operation and industrial linkage is established to create development opportunities for enterprises from Zhongshan and Macao to expand into Portuguese-speaking markets and to promote the integration of resources between the two regions, thereby bolstering the bridge for exchanges within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and creating opportunities for mutual development.