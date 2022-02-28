Submit Release
News Search

There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,819 in the last 365 days.

750 000 in relief aid to Republic of Moldova

LITHUANIA, February 28 - Earlier today, the Cabinet has approved a draft resolution tabled by the Ministry of Finance allocating 750 000 euros in relief aid to the Republic of Moldova. This has been done in response to an official request from the Republic of Moldova regarding the welcome of refugees fleeing Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

‘Putin's unprecedented military aggression in Ukraine has forced citizens to flee their homes and seek asylum in the neighbouring countries. One of them, Moldova, is asking for help in the face of a large influx of Ukrainian refugees. Well aware of the difficult situation, the Cabinet is allocating relief aid to address the emergency. We must do everything we can to help people amid Putin’s aggression’, said Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė.

Almost 70 000 Ukrainians have crossed the border so far, reports the Republic of Moldova.

You just read:

750 000 in relief aid to Republic of Moldova

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.