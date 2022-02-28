750 000 in relief aid to Republic of Moldova

LITHUANIA, February 28 - Earlier today, the Cabinet has approved a draft resolution tabled by the Ministry of Finance allocating 750 000 euros in relief aid to the Republic of Moldova. This has been done in response to an official request from the Republic of Moldova regarding the welcome of refugees fleeing Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

‘Putin's unprecedented military aggression in Ukraine has forced citizens to flee their homes and seek asylum in the neighbouring countries. One of them, Moldova, is asking for help in the face of a large influx of Ukrainian refugees. Well aware of the difficult situation, the Cabinet is allocating relief aid to address the emergency. We must do everything we can to help people amid Putin’s aggression’, said Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė.

Almost 70 000 Ukrainians have crossed the border so far, reports the Republic of Moldova.