Emerging Playwrights Receive Writing Fellowships and Funding from Synecdoche Works

ALAMEDA, CA, 94501, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synecdoche Works is celebrating the awardees of the first Frank Moffett Mosier (FMM) Fellowship for Works in Heightened Language, in recognition of exceptional full-length or one-act plays.

Out of over 350 submissions from all around the globe, receiving the fellowship with a USD 3,000 grant is J.C. Pankratz for their work SEAHORSE, a one person show about a trans man reflecting on their journey to parenthood after their husband’s passing. In addition, Lennart Nielsen is awarded the Special Jury Prize with a USD 1,250 grant for AGAIN, THE SPELL, a time travel fantasy that tells an optimistic tale about personal identity, conviction, and love. The awardees will also take part in online workshops and readings of their winning works for an invited audience.

"I am honored to receive the 2021 FMM Fellowship, both as a creator writing in heightened language and a theatremaker working to see myself, the people I love, our stories, and the spaces we inhabit on stage,” says Pankratz. “Sustaining and amplifying the voices of writers from underrepresented communities is a vital practice, and I'm grateful to be part of this opportunity," they add.

A new player in the arts, Synecdoche Works empowers rising artists and has already taken important steps toward supporting creatives at a time when they continue to be severely impacted by the pandemic. Their goal is to promote art by emerging and underrepresented playwrights, actors, authors, and musicians. Advocating for a diverse creative community since 2021, the non-profit gives artists support and funding through projects like the FMM Fellowship, and financial assistance for regional performing arts festivals operating on smaller budgets, such as the Fresno Rogue Festival.

“Both starting and well-established artistic communities have been struggling over the past two years, so it’s heartening and humbling to receive support for an artistic endeavor at this particular moment, as a playwright just starting out,” shares Nielsen. “I’m ecstatic that my play, which is all about finding joy and love in language, struck a nerve with Synecdoche Works. It grew out of the manifold frustrations of our moment, perhaps in the hope that we might overcome them and connect with theater in a jovial way once more,” he states.

Adding to the two main awardees, Synecdoche Works has also extended this year’s winners’ list to more playwrights for 2021, who have received honoraria as well. Receiving the Finalists’ Prize are Eric Marlin for HOW TO MOURN THE DEAD, Nikki Massoud for CUT-A BLASPHEMY, Kanishk Pandey for THE FATE OF THE ONLINE COW, and Phanésia Pharel for BLACK GIRL JOY. Taking home the Longlist Prize are Zoe Bloomfield for THE HOUSE OF CLYTEMNESTRA, A RETELLING, Ezra Brain for ARDEN, Megan Campisi for MALUS DOMESTICA, Gloria Bond Clunie for THE POPPY, Malique Guinn for GANG SINES, Alena Haney for HUNT, and NaTasha Thompson for DAY CLOTHES.

Shortly after the announcement of their 2021 fellowships, Synecdoche Works will soon begin accepting 2022 submissions for the second round of fellows. Interested applicants from all over the world are invited to submit their English language plays starting March 15, 2022.

“The arts is a community heavily hit by the pandemic, so we’re very fortunate to be part of a forward-looking response to the challenges of mid-COVID theater,” shares Synecdoche Works Board Member Alicia Grosso. “It’s wonderful to see these creatives strive to practice and grow their art, and we are honored to support their journey towards sharing their stories with the world.”

For more information on Synecdoche Works, how to attend their 2021 Fellow Zoom readings, or the applications for the 2022 FMM Fellowship, visit www.synecdocheworks.org.

About Synecdoche Works

Synecdoche Works is a California-based arts non-profit that promotes art education, creation, performance, and exhibitions by underrepresented or underserved individuals, with the goal of recognizing and celebrating individual differences among all theater artists. Through the Frank Moffett Mosier (FMM) Fellowship for Works in Heightened Language, as well as their strong support and funding for up-and-coming performance arts festivals, Synecdoche Works advocates for a diverse creative community of promising playwrights, actors, authors, musicians and other creatives around the globe. For more information, visit www.synecdocheworks.org.

