Synecdoche Works announces casting for STRANGE AND SPLENDID by Emily Elyse Everett

Emily Elyse Everett, FMM Fellow

The winner of the Frank Moffett Mosier Fellowship for New Works in Heightened Language for 2022 will have an industry reading in Manhattan on November 17th.

...this play is about sacrifice, and about the stories we tell ourselves about love. [It's]my way of grappling with the way we think about women...in all their myth and magic.” — Emily Elyse Everett

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synecdoche Works is pleased to announce that casting is complete for the workshop/reading of STRANGE AND SPLENDID, a new play in heightened language by Emily Elyse Everett (MFA Candidate, Playwriting: Columbia University).

STRANGE AND SPLENDID is an odyssey of discovery for A Girl, who goes on a fantastic journey to retrieve her Lover, who has been kidnapped by God. "I think that this play is about sacrifice, and about the stories we tell ourselves about love," said Everett. "As I was developing the piece, I started thinking about Joseph Campbell and the Hero's Journey, and what these steps on the journey would mean for a woman. Do they change? Do they ring differently? I think this play is my way of grappling with the way we think about women in the big capital S-stories of our kind—in all their myth and magic. And, in all of their messiness."

This exhibition performance will be staged by international award-winning director Miguel Bregante [La Mona Ilustre Theater Company (Chile); MFA Candidate, Directing, Columbia University]. The ensemble cast includes Joyia D. Bradley (New York Theatre Workshop) as GOD; Alaysia Renay Duncan (Engeman Theatre) as GIRL; Sabina Fritz (Alvin Ailey) as YOUTH; Sina Pooresmaeil (TV: High Maintenance) as LOVER; Jane Purnell (Film: Speed Queen 51) as CHARMER; and Zoe Stuckless (Arachne Theater) as TRICKSTER.

STRANGE AND SPLENDID will have its Manhattan industry presentation at 3pm ET on November 17th in front of a curated audience. New York area theater practitioners and interested members of the community who wish to attend should contact support@synecdocheworks.org for details.

STRANGE AND SPLENDID by Emily Elyse Everett

Producer: Synecdoche Works

Director: Miguel Bregante

Production Stage Manager: Amelia McGinnis

Accepting submissions now for the 2023-2024 Frank Moffett Mosier Fellowship for Works in Heightened Language.

About Synecdoche Works

Synecdoche Works is a California-based arts non-profit that promotes art education, creation, performance, and exhibitions by underrepresented or underserved individuals, with the goal of recognizing and celebrating individual differences among all theater artists. Through the Frank Moffett Mosier (FMM) Fellowship for Works in Heightened Language, as well as their strong support and funding for up-and-coming performance arts festivals, Synecdoche Works advocates for a diverse creative community of promising playwrights, actors, authors, musicians and other creatives around the globe. For more information, visit www.synecdocheworks.org.