Announcing Awardees for the FMM Fellowship for 2023-2024

Dan Takács, FMM Fellow

Synecdoche Works is celebrating its new awardees for the Frank Moffett Mosier (FMM) Fellowship for Works in Heightened Language.

I hope that it speaks to the present moment and that audiences can see themselves in Steve, the intern who imagines himself a king.” — Daniel Takacs, Playwright

ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FMM Fellowship is excited to announce its awardees for the 2023 submission year.

Synecdoche Works received over 250 submissions from around the globe. The fellowship, with a USD 3,000 grant, is awarded to Daniel Takacs for his work, THE PITEOUS LIFE AND TRAGICAL DEATH OF STEVE THE INTERN. Takács describes his play as “a rumination on ambition, love, and the nature of work; I hope that it speaks to the present moment and that audiences can see themselves in Steve, the intern who imagines himself a king.”

Takács is a playwright from Oberlin, Ohio. His original plays have been developed or produced by The Black Experimental Theatre, Cleveland Public Theatre, and Boston Playwrights' Theatre, and he has taught and directed theater in Cleveland, Chicago, Denver, and in Boston, where he received his MFA in Theatre Studies from Boston University.

“When I wrote The Piteous Life and Tragical Death of Steve the Intern, I wasn't sure that there was an appetite for a full-length play written in a poetic style, and I am blessed and humbled to have found a home for it with Synecdoche Works,” says Takács. “I am heartened that the time I took writing alone without a venue in mind has finally led to this Fellowship. It is so hard for artists to make art without a patron, or even an audience, and I hope that the platforming of Steve the Intern gives hope to all the artists toiling alone on their own passion projects.”

Synecdoche Works has also awarded 3 Finalists with a grant of USD 750. These playwrights are AJ Layague, Gloria Majule, and Steve Romagnoli, with works awarded for the following notable characteristics:

Layague’s play BLUE LOTUS LOST (OR, WHEN ANNA MAY MET MARLENE) showcases incisive language and an acute grasp of the challenges endemic to being a woman in the public eye.

Majule’s play MALA ARIA expertly uses original action and heightened language to evoke a genuine emotional response.

Romagnoli’s play THE BLACK MADONNA is a poignant exploration of the complexity of longing with a powerful command of rising action.

Synecdoche Works also named five Longlist Winners, who have received honoraria. They are: Ron Elisha for CORDELIA, David MacDowell Blue FOR THE LOVE OF MEDUSA, Jillian Blevins for THE POLYCULE: A COMEDY OF MANNERS, Caridad Svich for MINOTAUR, and Alex Zur for ENTER, PURSUED (OR...SHAKESPEARE'S THE WINTER'S TALE BUT TOLD FROM THE PERSPECTIVE OF THE BEAR) [OR...THE WINTER'S TAIL].

Synecdoche Works will begin accepting submissions for the 2024-2025 award cycle starting June 1, 2025. Interested applicants from all over the world are invited to submit their English-language plays in heightened language.

About Synecdoche Works

Synecdoche Works is a California-based arts nonprofit that promotes art education, creation, performance, and exhibitions by underrepresented or underserved individuals, with the goal of recognizing and celebrating individual differences among all theater artists. Through the Frank Moffett Mosier (FMM) Fellowship for Works in Heightened Language, as well as their strong support and funding for up-and-coming performance arts festivals, Synecdoche Works advocates for a diverse creative community of promising playwrights, actors, authors, musicians and other creatives around the globe. For more information, visit www.synecdocheworks.org

Jennifer Mosier

Synecdoche Works

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.