Ambassador Ken Salazar hosts Partnership for Central America and Mexican Governors on Regional Cooperation
U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar hosted the Partnership for Central America at the third meeting with southern state governorsCANCUN, MEXICO, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Director of the Partnership for Central America Jonathan Fantini Porter joined U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar’s at the third meeting with southern Mexican state governors focused on sustainable development and supporting economic opportunities for U.S. and Mexico.
"As you know, the bilateral partnership with the Mexican government and private sector is essential to the long-term success of our joint efforts to build capacities and drive impact in the shared region of Central America and Southern Mexico," Fantini Porter noted.
During the discussion, Porter highlighted the Partnership’s recent efforts to mobilize climate and energy investments, with a specific focus on Southern Mexico and Guatemala.
The Partnership's participation highlighted the significance of Mexico's regional role and the shared impact of migration on both the United States and Mexico. Success in long-term development in Southern Mexico will depend on regional partnerships across.
The Partnership for Central America is a non-profit organization created in response to a Call to Action by Vice President Kamala Harris, in her role overseeing diplomatic efforts in the Northern Triangle and Mexico. The Partnership aims to coordinate practical solutions to advance economic opportunity, address urgent climate, education and health challenges, and promote long-term investments and workforce capability in support of a vision of hope for Central America. To date, the Partnership has mobilized $1.3B in investments.
