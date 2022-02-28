Five Apply For Court of Appeals Vacancy

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will consider five applicants when it meets to select nominees for the imminent vacancy on the Middle Section of the Court of Appeals after the Honorable Richard H. Dinkins elected not to file a declaration of candidacy for retention in the August 2022 election. The applicants are:

Ashonti T. Davis

James A. Haltom

Alexander Stuart Rieger

Joycelyn A. Stevenson

Jeffrey Usman

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee Executive Orders No. 87 (September 17, 2021) and Executive Order No. 95 (January 24, 2022), the Council will hold this hearing virtually via video conference using Zoom on March 18, 2022. beginning at 10 a.m. The hearing will be livestreamed for public viewing to: www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts.

Interested individuals may also attend the livestream in the Middle Section at the Administrative Office of the Courts located at 511 Union Street, Nashville City Center, Suite 600, Nashville, 37219 to watch and/or speak in opposition to any applicant. Visitors who want to attend the livestream hearing at the Administrative Office of the Courts must check-in with Nashville City Center building security for admission to the office. Interested individuals who want to attend the hearing remotely via video conferencing to verbally address the Commission to express their opposition concerning an applicant must contact Ceesha Lofton at the Administrative Office of the Courts either by email at ceesha.lofton@tncourts.gov or by calling 615-741-2687 by 4:00 p.m. CST on Monday, March 14, 2022 so that the necessary electronic accommodations can be made for participation in the livestream. If you require an accommodation or have special needs because of a disability, or if you have questions or need additional information, please contact Ceesha Lofton or Rachel Harmon at 615-741-2687.