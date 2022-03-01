Hiland Dairy Announces Promotions to Corporate Staff

Jeanine Suskind was named general manager of Hiland's Springfield, Missouri dairy processing plant Amanda Boyce assumed the director of human resources role at Hiland Dairy's corporate offices in Springfield, Missouri

Amanda and Jeanine are outstanding additions to lead our plant and human resources teams. We look forward to their continued contributions.” — Gary Aggus, CEO, Hiland Dairy

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeanine Suskind was named to General Manager of Hiland Dairy’s Springfield dairy processing facility and Amanda Boyce was promoted to Director of Human Resources at Hiland’s corporate offices.

With 30 years of dairy plant processing experience, Suskind will oversee Hiland’s Springfield, Missouri plant operations and assist the leadership team. She previously served in Food Safety and Quality Assurance for Hiland Dairy. She joined the Hiland team in May 2012 as plant manager of the Hiland Kansas City facility.

"Jeanine is an outstanding choice to lead our plant team," said Gary Aggus, president and CEO, Hiland Dairy, “We look forward to her continued contribution to Hiland’s Springfield initiatives and her leadership with the operations.

Amanda Boyce assumed the Director of Human Resources role in January of this year. Boyce began her career with Hiland Dairy in 2017 as a Human Resources Specialist at Hiland’s Human Resources department in Springfield, Missouri. During her tenure, Boyce took on new responsibilities and projects expanding her knowledge into all aspects of HR. Prior to Hiland Dairy, Amanda spent over ten years as a licensed insurance agent assisting numerous southwest Missouri employers.

“We are excited to have Amanda lead our Human Resources department,” said Aggus. “Her experience as an expert in the industry will help us uphold our commitment to cultivating employee satisfaction and success.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to expand internal communications and support our employees and management at our various locations,” said Boyce. “The opportunity to work closely with my predecessor has prepared me for this tremendous responsibility.”



About Hiland Dairy Foods Company

Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include ice cream, milk, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.

Hiland Dairy, a farmer-owned company, employs more than 2,500 people throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. Hiland's farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center