Pretek-Citizant Joint Venture Wins 8(a) STARS III GWAC Contract
Mature JV offers federal agencies fast, easy access to leading-edge technologies and mature capabilities
The 8(a) STARS III contract gives our customers a quick and easy way to access the Pretek-Citizant JV’s expertise in critical and emerging capabilities like DevSecOps, testing automation, and AI/ML.”CHANTILLY, VA, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pretek-Citizant Joint Venture has been awarded a prime contract on the 8(a) Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resource for Services III (STARS III) Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) by the General Services Administration, enabling the JV to compete for IT services task orders across the government.
— Priti Goyal, President of Pretek
The GSA’s 8(a) STARS III GWAC has been named a Best-In-Class (BIC) contracting vehicle by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) as a preferred governmentwide acquisition solution. The joint venture between Pretek Corporation and Citizant, Inc. offers access to traditional IT services like Agile transformation, cloud migration strategies, and IT help desk support, as well as leading-edge technology solutions like cybersecurity, DevSecOps automation, and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) solutions.
8(a) STARS III Procurement Benefits
The Pretek-Citizant JV offers government customers the mature organizational capabilities that come from decades of contracting experience including:
* Successful program transition experience based on thorough planning and decades of successful incumbent capture
* Rigorous delivery and contract management practices that have resulted in exceptional CPAR scores for Citizant averaging 4.78/5.0 for all rated TOs received in 2021
* A Costpoint accounting system that is deemed “adequate” by Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA)
* A robust Quality Management System appraised at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC under the newest Version 2 standards, as well as ISO 9001:2015 (Talent Acquisition) and ISO 20000-1:2011 and ISO 27001:2013 (Shared Services)
Priti Goyal, president and founder of Pretek, said, “The 8(a) STARS III contract gives our customers a quick and easy way to access the Pretek-Citizant JV’s expertise in critical and emerging capabilities like DevSecOps, testing automation, and AI/ML. Agencies can earn small-disadvantaged business (SDB) credits and qualify for Tier 1 spending under their Category Management goals.”
Alba M. Alemán, CEO of Citizant, said, “The Pretek-Citizant JV is focused on providing our federal customers with differentiated, leading-edge capabilities from a nimble, mature, and innovative small business partner. With overburdened agency procurement and contracting organizations and the increasing prevalence of protests, agencies can use 8(a) STARS III to streamline acquisitions, achieve mission-critical goals, and mitigate protest risk.”
About Pretek Corporation
Pretek Corporation is an 8(a) and HUBZone certified Woman-Owned Small Business offering experience in a wide range of IT products, methodologies, and processes for both government and commercial customers. Pretek specializes in Agile software development, DevSecOps, infrastructure services, enterprise data management, enterprise testing, systems engineering, quality assurance, and end-user support. Pretek is appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 2 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC Version 2.0 and is certified ISO 9001, ISO 20000, and ISO 27001.
About Citizant, Inc.
Citizant designs and delivers smarter, leaner business and IT modernization solutions for the U.S. government. The company offers Chief Information Officer (CIO) support services including infrastructure management, identity & credential management expertise, and program/portfolio management support, as well as Chief Data Officer (CDO) support services including CDO support services, innovative data strategies, and data-centric cloud modernization approaches. Citizant’s Civilian Business Unit is appraised at Maturity Level 3 for both CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC Version 2.0. The company is also certified in ISO 9001:2015 for Talent Acquisition, ISO 20000-1:2018 for Shared Services, and ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security. Citizant, an SBA-certified Woman Owned Small Business, is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with employees supporting government customers in 32 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.
Bruce Milligan
Citizant, Inc.
+1 703-687-1687
email us here