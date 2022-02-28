Governor Newsom Statement on the Passing of UC Regent Richard Blum

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of UC Regent Richard C. Blum:
“Richard Blum lived an extraordinary life, and he left this world better than he found it – lifting up our communities and helping connect people from across the globe. He was a model Californian, serving the state and our higher education students wholeheartedly as a UC Regent. Our hearts are with Senator Feinstein and Richard’s entire family.”
