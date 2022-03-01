Acadex Network Launches Its Airdrop Campaign
Introducing blockchain's first Proof of Knowledge (PoK) consensus protocol, Acadex Network is a world leader in Decentralized Education delivery systems.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its Decentralized Education (DeED) and Proof of Knowledge (PoK) voyage, students, authors, and creatives get rewards facilitated by an intelligent study pool redistribution and a crypto cash-back system, alongside subsidized student loans instituted to help students. Furthermore, pioneering the industry’s first blockchain academic intellectual property copyrighting and authentication, using NFT, as well as introducing Virtual Reality Domain Tutoring (VDT) and Virtual Reality Domain Reading (VDR) powered by the metaverse.
Official Commencement of the Acadex Network Airdrop
In the warmest reception, we gladly wish to announce the official commencement of the Acadex Network Airdrop. With upto 1,000,000 ACDX tokens up for grabs, per participant rewards could accumulatively get as high as $75 equivalents. The airdrop campaign is primarily scheduled to last for 52 days with unlimited participation.
Take a moment to familiarize with the technical profile of this peculiar airdrop.
▪️ Website: https://acadex.network/
▪️ IDO: https://acadex.network/presale
▪️ Reward: 5 ACDX
▪️ Referrals: 5 ACDX
▪️ Winners: 50,000+ users
▪️ Top Referrers: Top 100 referrers will be awarded 20 ACDX
▪️ Airdrop Start Date: 01.03.2022
▪️ Airdrop End Date: 21.04.2022
▪️ Distribution Date: See Details
Airdrop Participation Guide
To fully claim rewards you MUST complete ALL tasks:
▪️ Join campaign via our Airdrop Bot
▪️ Visit Our Website: https://acadex.network/
▪️ Follow Our Telegram Group
▪️ Follow Our Telegram Channel.
▪️ Follow us on Twitter
▪️ Like, Retweet and Tag 3 friends on Pinned Tweet. Make a unique comment with $ACDX #ACDX and #AcadexArmy
▪️ Like, Retweet and Tag 3 friends on the next Tweet. Make a unique comment with $ACDX #ACDX and #AcadexArmy
▪️ Submit Twitter Username
▪️ Follow Our Medium, like, comment and give a clap on at least 2 posts. Submit Medium Username
▪️ Submit BSC address
▪️ Your unique referral link will be created which you can use to refer friends and earn 5 ACDX for each successful referral.
In the coming weeks, we look to be unveiling our prestigious Acadex Network Ambassador program. An elegant selection of effective participatory members of the #Acadexarmy for community functions, and meriting weekly rewards in ACDX tokens.
We stay gladdened as you participate and initiate primary steps to resound decentralized education and upscale global education quality.
About Acadex Nework
Acadex Network is the World’s Pioneering Decentralized Education Network, introducing blockchain’s first Proof of Knowledge (PoK) consensus.
Bound to upscale the global education quality and learning systems, by instituting study inclusiveness, subsidized student loans, reward learners, authors, creatives and curb study certificate forgery, blockchain intellectual property copyrighting and authentication using NFT, AR & VR technology.
