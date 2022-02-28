Applicants Wanted for State Ethics Commission

HONOLULU – The Judicial Council is seeking applicants to fill two upcoming vacancies on the Hawaii State Ethics Commission. These terms will run from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2026.

Members of the Commission serve on a voluntary basis. Travel expenses incurred by neighbor island commissioners to attend meetings on Oahu will be reimbursed.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, residents of the State of Hawaii, and may not hold any other public office.

The Ethics Commission addresses ethical issues involving legislators, registered lobbyists, and state employees (with the exception of judges, who are governed by the Commission on Judicial Conduct). The five commission members are responsible for investigating complaints, providing advisory opinions, and enforcing decisions issued by the Commission. The Hawaii State Constitution prohibits members of the State Ethics Commission from taking an active part in political management or political campaigns.

The Judicial Council nominates two individuals for each vacancy on the Commission. The nominees’ names are sent to the Governor, who selects one of the nominees for appointment.

Interested persons should submit an application along with a resume and three letters of recommendation (attesting to the applicant’s character and integrity) postmarked by March 30, 2022 to: Judicial Council, Hawaii Supreme Court, 417 S. King Street, Second Floor, Honolulu, Hawaii 96813-2902.

Applications are available on the Hawaii State Judiciary website or by calling the Judicial Council support staff at 808-539-4702.