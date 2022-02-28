Submit Release
Nominees announced for Utah Supreme Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY – The Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Utah Supreme Court.  The vacancy results from the retirement of Justice Constandinos Himonas, March 1, 2022.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Jennifer Brown, judge, Fourth District Court; Diana Hagen, judge, Utah Court of Appeals; Ryan Harris, judge, Utah Court of Appeals; Clemens Landau, judge, Salt Lake City Justice Court; Carolina Nunez, professor, BYU Law School; Jill Pohlman, judge, Utah Court of Appeals; Derek Pullan, judge, Fourth District Court.  

Written comments can be submitted to the Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330.  The deadline for written comments is noon March 11, 2022. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments.  After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

