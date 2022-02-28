Statement on President Biden’s Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

(Washington, DC) Today, in response to President Joseph R. Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court of the United States, Mayor Muriel Bowser released the following statement:

“Today, at the intersection of Black History Month and Women’s History Month, we celebrate the historic nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. Born in DC and currently serving on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Judge Jackson is blazing new trails for young Black girls in DC and across the nation. She is a brilliant jurist who is more than ready to make history and put our nation on a stronger path forward as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

“We applaud President Biden on his historic nomination and urge a swift and smooth confirmation in the Senate. For generations, Black women have been at the forefront of civil rights movements, fulfilling the charge of a Supreme Court Justice – fighting to ensure the promise of equal justice under the law. It is time, past time, to have a Black woman serve on our nation’s highest court, and in doing so, build a Supreme Court that better represents America.

“At a time when Americans continue to reckon with the past, present, and future of our nation, this nomination stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the importance of representation. It also stands as a stark reminder that the 700,000 Americans living in Washington, DC will not be represented in the Senate’s confirmation process – a wrong that can only be righted by making Washington, DC the 51st state. But as this nomination proves, we are not done moving toward a more perfect union, and in DC, we are not done fighting for full access to our nation’s democracy.”