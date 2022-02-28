Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Break Ground on DC's First "Our RFP" Project Located in Ward 2

Washington, DC – On Saturday, February 26, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and District leaders will break ground on Parcel 42, DC’s first “Our RFP” project, a mixed-use development and 98% affordable apartment building with 110-units and ground floor retail space located at 7th Street and Rhode Island Avenue in Ward 2.   The “Our RFP” initiative, led by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, ensures the inclusion of the public’s perspective and priorities through early community engagement in the request for proposals process.

When: Saturday, February 26 at 11 am   Who: Mayor Muriel Bowser Councilmember Brooke Pinto, Ward 2   Where: Parcel 42 1707 7th Street, NW *Closest Metro Stations: Shaw Metro Station* *Closest Bikeshare Station: Shaw Library*   Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].   The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event to watch from a safe, virtual space. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

