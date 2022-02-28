PennDOT Seeks Volunteers for Roadside Cleanup Efforts

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking volunteers to participate in the northwest region's Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) programs, which involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.

"With spring just around the corner, PennDOT northwest region is starting its annual drive to increase participation in the AAH program," said District 1 AAH coordinator Cheryl Wimer. "Groups can adopt state-owned grassy areas or any of the nearly 3,000 miles currently unassigned. We are looking for members of the communities to partner with us to clean up debris and litter along the roadways and help protect the beauty of Pennsylvania."

Through PennDOT's AAH program, volunteers collect litter on a two-mile section of state highway at least two times a year, typically the spring and fall. In 2021, the statewide program had over 5,000 participating groups, nearly 108,000 registered volunteers, and more than 7,500 miles of adopted state-maintained roadways.

Throughout the region, which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, there are 476 groups participating in the program and nearly 1,100 miles adopted.

Along with any of the 2,995 miles of roadway, there are other areas in each county that can be adopted, including park and rides in Crawford and Erie counites, scenic views in Forest, Venango, and Crawford counties, and interstate interchanges such as I-90 and Route 19 in Mercer County.

Roadways and other areas can be adopted by individuals or groups of any sort, including clubs, schools, churches, businesses, and families. In return for their participation, PennDOT posts signs along the roadway giving the volunteers credit for their efforts.

Gloves, trash bags, and safety vests for the cleanup campaign are provided by PennDOT, Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and Pick Up Pennsylvania, which runs from March 1 to May 31.

Interested groups and individuals can sign up for the program by going online at www.adoptahighway.penndot.gov, where they can do the following:

Apply for the program online;

Use an interactive map to 'point and click' to select a roadway when applying;

Request supplies for an event;

Enter trash collection requests;

Notify PennDOT after the event that bags are ready for pick-up;

Update group information, such as contact name, phone number and email address; and

Renew or cancel an agreement.

Returning groups are reminded to renew their commitment to the clean-up effort by completing the online form every two years.

"We thank all the volunteers who give their time each year to renew their agreements, register their clean ups efforts and spend a few hours cleaning up garbage along our roadways. It goes without saying that we could never do all of this work without them," Wimer said.

Additional information on the Pick Up Pennsylvania and Adopt-A-Highway is available online at www.penndot.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

County Groups Miles adopted Miles available Contact Crawford 60 136.6 826 Lacy Zazedo 814-332-6880 Erie 133 313 617 BJ Clute 814-871-4411 Forest 63 152 52 Gaynil Croteau 814-755-3580 Mercer 61 128 709 Stacey McMullen 724-269-1082 Venango 43 93 482 Luke McFetridge 814-432-3115 Warren 116 274 269 Ed Dorunda 814-723-3500 Districtwide 476 1,096.6 2,955 Cheryl Wimer 814-678-7042

A list of all the registered groups in each county is available by contacting the District 1 press officer Jill Harry at 814-678-5035.