Corey Stapleton Releases Debut Album “Sea Change”
Montana Politician and Veteran Adds Country Music Artist to His ResumeNASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monatanan, veteran, and former Secretary of State and Senator, Corey Stapleton announces the release of his debut album, Sea Change. Out on digital platforms today, his first full release as a country artist features twelve songs solely written by Stapleton, featuring themes of love, perseverance, and his thoughts on the state of the country. Stapleton also picks up a co-producer credit along with Josh Emmons, diving into the recording process head first.
It is an impressive feat for a new artist that echoes Stapleton’s personality; no holds bar and fearlessness. For someone that comes from a relatively non-creative background, it is quite the shift from politics to music, but like one of his favorite quotes, fortune favors the bold. “I grew up in the 80s and always loved music, during the pandemic I had time to step away and get back to some of the things I love. Songwriting has always been super therapeutic and before I knew it I had written an album,” Stapleton shares.
Frustrated trying to learn the technical side of the recording process at home, Stapleton took to Nashville. What he found was an ecosystem that felt like home right away, and the perfect vehicle to bring his songs to life. Pairing up with Josh Emmons at the world-class OmniSound Studios, Stapleton got to work with an a-list team of musicians including Carl Miner (acoustic guitar), Jimmy Carter (bass), James Mitchell (electric guitar), Jimmy Nichols (keyboards), Shawn Fichter (drums), and Kristen Rogers (background vocals). Sea Change also features Alison Prestwood on bass for a selection of songs as well as platinum-selling producer, David Huff, mixing “Western Son.”
Stapleton is performing as part of the band Pretty Pirate, which is a nod to his history as a naval officer and graduate of the US Naval Academy. Fans can plan to catch the band on the road later this year, with Stapleton’s unique brand of live performance and public speaking.
“I can’t say enough about the team that brought these songs to life. It was a life changing experience and I am already recording more. I’m excited for this chapter and for these songs to hopefully inspire and connect with people. As for what’s next for me? Stand by, over.”
To learn more please visit www.CoreyStapleton.com
ABOUT COREY STAPLETON
Corey Stapleton has lived a life that is worthy of motion picture treatment. After graduating from the United States Naval Academy, he served 11 years in the Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer, deploying overseas aboard the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy. When he “settled down” he became a Montana State Senator and then Secretary of State. The next chapter is perhaps the most ambitious turn a politician has ever made. Corey spent the pandemic year writing the songs that have been in his heart for years. After many trips to Nashville, working with the top players he is ready to release his very personal messages to the world. His debut full length album “Sea Change” is available now.
Katharine Richardson
Richlynn Group
+1 615 970 7474
hello@richlynngroup.com