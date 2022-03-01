SCL Health Partners with SeamlessMD for Digital Care Journeys to Elevate ERAS strategy
Healthcare providers can now use technology to virtually engage patients and families throughout their entire surgical journey
SCL Health is announcing the launch of SeamlessMD, a Digital Patient Engagement platform used by hospitals and health systems across North America. SCL Health is leveraging the patient-centric technology to help deliver an enhanced digital consumer experience that guides patients step-by-step through the surgical journey, complimenting the health system's Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) strategy to improve the patient experience and health outcomes such as reduced Length of Stay (LOS), ED visits, and readmissions. To start, St. Mary's Medical Center at SCL Health is rolling out SeamlessMD to digitally support patients undergoing Colorectal, Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement surgeries.
— Karl Zander, SCL Health/St. Mary's Chief Operating Officer
Using SeamlessMD, patients undergoing surgery at SCL Health are guided from pre-surgical preparation through post-surgical recovery via personalized education, progress-tracking, and post-op symptom monitoring using their own device (e.g. smartphone, tablet, computer). After surgery while recovering at home, patients can access education and self-report data such as pain scores, symptoms, range-of-motion, and share photos of their wounds through the platform remotely. Meanwhile, providers at SCL Health can monitor patients on dashboards allowing for personalized care recommendations and faster intervention from the surgical care team if necessary.
"Pre-surgical care coordination has long been a challenge. This type of innovative, patient engagement technology has the potential to improve patient outcomes, and population health. In collaboration with our physician partners, improving care coordination is an SCL strategic imperative," shares Karl Zander, SCL Health/St. Mary's Chief Operating Officer.
“ERAS guidelines are evidence-based and have been proven to improve surgical outcomes,” shares Teri Leishman, SCL Health/St. Mary's ERAS Coordinator. “SeamlessMD is a terrific partner in helping us to improve ERAS compliance, helping us to standardize care delivery and encourage patient self-management with their user-friendly platform.”
SeamlessMD has a proven track record for success, with over 25 studies or evaluations done by health systems showing that the technology helped to reduce hospital length of stay by 1-2 days, readmissions by 72%, ER visits by 47% and hospital costs by $1,000-$2,000 per patient.
“We are excited to collaborate with SCL Health, a healthcare system that is dedicated to providing outstanding patient care through health care innovation,” says Dr. Joshua Liu, CEO at SeamlessMD. “SeamlessMD will continue to support the organization as it continues prioritizing the health and well-being of patients and community across its vast network.”
About SCL Health
SCL Health is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization dedicated to improving the health of the people and communities we serve, especially those who are poor and vulnerable. Founded by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth in 1864, our $2.8 billion health network provides comprehensive, coordinated care through eight hospitals, more than 150 physician clinics, and home health, hospice, mental health and safety-net services primarily in Colorado and Montana. We relentlessly focus on delivering safe, high-quality, effective care to every patient, every time, everywhere. In 2019, SCL Health invested $255 million in community benefit—9 cents of every dollar we earn—to support health improvement in our communities.
For more information on SCL Health, please visit: www.sclhealth.org
About SeamlessMD
SeamlessMD provides the #1 digital patient engagement platform used by hospitals and health systems to elevate the patient experience, improve outcomes and lower costs. Patients access digital care plans on their smartphones, tablets or computers and are guided through their health conditions or treatments via reminders, education and progress tracking. Providers receive alerts, monitor patients and access analytics to deliver better care. SeamlessMD is directly integrated with Epic and Cerner. Health systems such as Trillium Health Partners, William Osler Health System and Sunnybrook use SeamlessMD to improve patient satisfaction while reducing hospital length of stay, readmissions, and costs.
For more information on SeamlessMD, please visit: www.seamless.md
