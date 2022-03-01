Scholly Launches Women In Tech $10K Scholarship Sponsored by Google
Scholarship will benefit 20 young women of color in computing fields
We’ve always been committed to empowering students financially, and young women of color in college deserve that and more — particularly in the field of technology.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scholly— the award-winning mobile app that has helped over 2.5 million students and families find over $100 million in scholarships— announces a new Women of Color In Tech scholarship sponsored by Google. The new scholarship invites women students who are Black, Latinx, and/or American Indian or Indigenous American pursuing computer science to apply. Selected students will each receive $10,000 for the 2022-2023 school year. Applications are open until March 31, 2022.
Women are the future leaders in tech, however fewer women are graduating with tech degrees - according to Pew Research Center, only 19% of computer science bachelor’s degrees were granted to women in 2021. The new scholarship aims not only to help ease the burden of college tuition, but also increase the number of women of color pursuing and completing computer science degrees. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that women will hold just 20% of computing jobs by 2025, a gap that has gotten worse in the last 30 years.
“We’ve always been committed to empowering students financially, and young women of color in college deserve that and more — particularly in the field of technology,” says Scholly founder Christopher Gray. “We’re so grateful that Google is just as committed in that effort as we are. Because of their generosity, women of color within our Scholly community will have access to more opportunities they need to succeed.”
“As Black women in tech, we know first hand the challenges women of color face along their education journey. We’ve seen so many young women change their trajectory or cut their education short due to financial hardships. Our hope is that this scholarship will not only provide needed support to young women but bring more awareness to these unique challenges and evangelize others to invest in women of color in tech.” Peta-Gay Clarke and Shameeka Emanuel, Program Managers, Code Next, a Code with Google program for Black, Latinx, and Native high school students.
Scholly is on a mission to help as many students as possible gain the financial resources they need to thrive. In 2021 alone, they have distributed over two million dollars in scholarships and COVID-19 relief. For more information visit https://myscholly.com/
About Scholly
Scholly— the #1 app for winning scholarships and crushing student debt— has helped over 2MM student subscribers win $100 million dollars since 2015. Scholly helps students, graduates, and young professionals access resources and solutions that help them achieve their financial and professional goals. To learn more about Scholly, visit us at myscholly.com.
About Code with Google
Code with Google is dedicated to closing equity gaps in computer science education by providing the tools, resources and inspiration to help every educator and student unlock their potential with code. Check out coding activities, free resources and more information at g.co/codewithgoogle
