Misc.Inc Explores The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, An Unusual Collaboration with Journalist Ian Urbina
In a passionate video, musician Misc.inc explains why he joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Marc, aka Misc.Inc, is a lofi hip-hop artist and beat composer who started making his music in 2012. Influenced by producers like Tycho Sorrow and J Dilla, he created his own style of making music. Thinking about music as a form of expression, he combines soulful chords with organic sound design and rhythmic boom bap grooves to create stories and feelings for the listener.
“My intentions with my music are to capture the variety of complexity found at sea. Everything is in constant movement, and I can’t settle for one single sound that would play throughout the whole EP,” Marc said.
His EP, Odyssey, demonstrates that all of the abuses that occur on the ocean move him, but most particularly the Adelaide story. The ability for women to decide what happens to their body is a matter he holds close to his heart.
The ambient music and sounds from the reporting fostered the construction of the seven songs on this music album.
“The ocean sounds and video footage were incredibly inspiring. They were shocking, but inspiring,” Marc said.
Marc emphasized his excitement in having the opportunity to join the project: “I was fascinated because I could participate in this huge project. I am happy to be part of this project and I am excited to see where this is going.”
“Odyssey” by Misc.Inc is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
Media Team
The Outlaw Ocean Project
media@theotlawocean.com
Behind The Music: Misc.inc | #TheOutlawOceanMusicProject | Ian Urbina