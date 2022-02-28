Submit Release
News Search

There were 564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,684 in the last 365 days.

Keep Your Address Current

The Montana Department of Revenue has an important message to income tax filers: Keep your mailing address current with the department.

This is especially true for anyone filing a Montana income tax return for the first time. That’s because the department sends refunds to first-time filers only as paper checks – not by direct deposit – due to our security measures to combat fraud. And, the Post Office will not forward your refund check to your new address.

That means that if the department has an incorrect address, your refund could be delayed.

Other taxpayers who change their address should also keep the department updated, because the department may attempt to contact you by mail if there are questions about your filing.

Changing your address with the Montana Department of Revenue is easy. You can download a change-of-address form at MTRevenue.gov or request one from our Call Center at (406) 444-6900.

Montanans who haven’t filed state returns in three years or more will also receive any refund on a paper check.

Remember, it could take up to 90 days to receive your refund. You can check the status of yours in our TransAction Portal at https://tap.dor.mt.gov.

You just read:

Keep Your Address Current

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.