CSIR signs an MoU with Arm Limited

SOUTH AFRICA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), through its National Integrated Cyberinfrastructure System (NICIS) unit, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arm Limited. The purpose of the collaboration is to mutually explore education, research, and innovation opportunities across South Africa’s compute ecosystem.

“Arm is committed to creating access to opportunity everywhere compute happens; this includes investments to grow, support, and unlock the potential of learners, researchers, and technologists in emerging economies,” said Will Abbey, SVP Sales and Partner Enablement, Arm. “South Africa is one of the fastest-growing epicenters of technological innovation; collaborating with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research to provide access, training, and support for Arm’s technologies will accelerate innovation and opportunity in this growing market.”

The collaboration will also include various bi-directional research, education, ecosystem, and industry partnerships tailored towards testing, training, and adoption of Arm technologies by CSIR stakeholders.

The MoU will deliver on the following key objectives engineered for the benefit of the NICIS ecosystem

● The promotion of Arm software, IP, and teaching / research materials to universities in South Africa.

● The provision of such materials to the universities, whether by Arm or by CSIR or by the parties working together; and

● The development of communities of practice in South Africa which will develop, market and support Arm-based educational and research offerings.

In addition, the MoU will enable the advancement of key projects and programmes within the CSIR in partnership with the Arm ecosystem.

Notably:

● The CHPC ACE Lab will serve as a technology testing and innovation centre to enhance HPC products working with Arm.

● The CSIR Annual Student Cluster Challenge will receive programmatic benefits in partnership with Arm’s Research and Education divisions.

● The NICIS Human Capital Development Programme will receive content and programming support from Arm Education and related K-12 computer education partners.

Following the completion of the MoU signing ceremony, Arm will be formally launching their first ecosystem Lab in East London, Eastern Cape. The Lab will be the first of its kind in demonstrating Arm’s IP products and capabilities, as well as introducing Arm’s technology ecosystem to South Africa.

National Integrated Cyberinfrastructure System

The National Integrated Cyber Infrastructure System (NICIS) promotes scientific and industrial development through the provision of high-performance computing capability, high-speed network capacity and a national research data infrastructure integrated hierarchically into globally connected systems and into local system systems, providing seamless access for the research and education communities of South Africa. It is a national initiative of the Department of Science and Innovation and implemented by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

https://nicis.ac.za/

Source: CSIR Facebook page