BID NOW: Bidding Begins for "The One"—America’s Largest & Most Expensive Residence at $295M—via Online Auction

The largest and one of the most expensive private residences in the world, bidding is now open on The One. The first and last of its kind, The One is elevated to maximize its 360-degree panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles, and the San Gabriel Mountains. Ten years in the making, the jaw-dropping 105,000-square-foot estate cements itself in a class of it's own as a home of this magnitude will never again be built in Los Angeles. Mega-resort style amenities including five pools, a private nightclub, full-service beauty salon, 10,000-square-foot sky deck, four-lane bowling alley, Dolby Digital theater, and so much more. The One offers an unmatched opportunity to experience living on a scale beyond your wildest dreams.

The 105,000-square-foot Bel Air estate, represented by acclaimed agents Aaron Kirman, Rayni Williams and Branden Williams, is officially open for bidding.

This is one of the most expensive homes in the world, and we are expected to make history for the 5th consecutive time with the highest sale price achieved for a single family residence at auction.” — Chad Roffers, President of Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding is now open for The One in Los Angeles, California. The high bid currently sits at $50 million with no Reserve, and in just four days, the auction will conclude with the property selling to the highest bidder. Concierge Auctions is working in cooperation with multibillion-dollar producing international real estate agents Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass and Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates, all as hired parties in the sale of this once-in-a-lifetime estate. Bidding will close on March 3rd. Visit ConciergeAuctions.com to watch live as buyers digitally place bids from around the world.

“We are exactly where we wanted to be as we head into the start of bidding for The One. This is one of the most expensive homes in the world, and we are expected to make history for the fifth consecutive time with the highest sale price achieved for a single family residence sold at auction,” said Chad Roffers, President of Concierge Auctions.

"We are now days away from auctioning off The One—a monumental moment in history as this is the world’s largest single family residence and most expensive home in America. Since bringing The One to market last month, we’ve been astounded by the number of qualified billionaire buyers––from America to Europe, Asia and The Middle East––that have not only expressed interest, but have flown out to Los Angeles to tour this prestigious compound. The One was designed for today's billionaires, seeking an irreplaceable asset, and when it sells, it will be one of the most significant purchases in the world," added Aaron Kirman, founder and president of the eponymously named Aaron Kirman Group and president of the International Estates Division at tech-leading real estate company, Compass.

“The time has come for this legendary property, The ONE, to sell and make history. Bidding is now open worldwide and may the best bidder win,” said Rayni Williams, the female Co-Founder, and CEO of the billion-dollar brokerage, The Beverly Hills Estates.

“It’s time for The ONE to find its owner,” echoed Branden Williams, Co-Founder and CEO of The Beverly Hills Estates.

An estate for the ages, The One sits high above the City of Angels, where a luxurious lifestyle, popular culture, and seclusion reign supreme. The first and last of its kind, The One is a work of art set on 3.8 acres with breathtaking, 360-degree panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles, and the San Gabriel Mountains. Ten years in the making, the estate is the largest and grandest house ever built in the urban world. The property is spread over a jaw-dropping 105,000 square feet with every imaginable mega-resort style amenity, including five vast pools, a private nightclub, full-service beauty salon, wellness spa, 10,000-square-foot sky deck, 400-foot private outdoor running track, private Dolby Digital theater, and so much more.

Known as one of the most prestigious and desirable neighborhoods in the world, highly-sought-after Bel Air, synonymous with wealth, luxury, and exclusivity, is famous for its star-studded residents, high standard of living, and spectacular homes. Enjoy all of the premium shopping, fine-dining, and five-star amenities of the urban city without the hustle and bustle. Luscious greenery and stunning architecture throughout Bel Air’s winding roads create a true oasis under the sunny California sky. Together with nearby Holmby Hills, just 15 minutes away, and Beverly Hills, 20 minutes away, Bel Air completes the Platinum Triangle of idyllic and prosperous communities. Set at the foothills of the Santa Monica mountains, the dramatic snow-capped peaks are a welcome addition to the stunning landscape. Sunrises over the Pacific Ocean and unobstructed views of the entire Los Angeles Basin top the list of benefits to living in Bel Air. Head to Rodeo Drive for unrivaled shopping, while UCLA, downtown Los Angeles, and LAX are just a short drive away.

The One is available for showings daily by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

About Concierge Auctions Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 31 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Aaron Kirman

Aaron Kirman is President of the International Estates Division at Compass and founder, CEO and techpreneur of the eponymously named Aaron Kirman Group, which includes a team of nearly 100. With $9.2 billion in lifetime sales, Kirman represents the finest estates across the globe and is sought after by the most discerning clients, including titans of industry, celebrities, royal families, major lending institutions and foreign investors. A prominent figure in the luxury real estate market for the past 20 years, Kirman is known for selling homes priced at the hundred million dollars range and has received international acclaim for record-setting sales across Southern California, including selling the Danny Thomas Estate and the Eddie Goetz Estate. Kirman was ranked among the top five luxury real estate agents in the U.S. by the Wall Street Journal. The star of TV's newest hit real estate show, Listing Impossible on CNBC, Kirman is regularly featured in publications like The New York Times, BBC, Forbes, CNN, The Los Angeles Times, Variety, the London Times, E! Entertainment and CBS. For more details, visit www.aaronkirman.com or on Instagram @aaronkirman.group.

About Compass

Compass is a leading national real estate technology company, providing tools and services to help real estate agents grow their businesses and better serve their clients. As one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, real estate agents utilize the end-to-end Compass platform to improve their productivity and help them manage their business more effectively. Compass currently powers over 15,000 real estate agents across 100+ U.S. cities, who were responsible for over $91 billion in real estate transactions in 2019. For more information on how Compass powers one of the largest groups of business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

About Rayni Williams

Specializing in high-end real estate, Rayni Romito Williams has established a remarkable record with more than $8.7 billion total with her partner in career sales. Her in-depth knowledge of market trends and luxury inventory, paired with her energetic and confident disposition has made her one of the nation’s top-producing female agents. Growing up in a family of developers, Rayni is no stranger to the world of real estate. Rayni possesses a unique skillset of being able to creatively market and understand the financial aspect of each transaction, which she acquired through her previous careers in journalism and the lending business. In 2005, Rayni returned to her real estate roots when she joined a Beverly Hills-based brokerage and immediately proved herself to be an honest and hard-working real estate professional. Shortly thereafter, Rayni met then colleague Branden Williams and began partnering on some of the most notable deals in LA. Growing quickly, Rayni and Branden developed an impressive roster of clientele, which now includes Jeremy Renner, Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie, Bruce Makowsky, Max Martin to name a few. More than a decade later, Rayni and Branden are still setting records in the LA real estate market. With more than $1 billion in sales in Trousdale alone and notable deals in Beverly Hills, the Bird Streets and Los Feliz, the power couple continues to be nationally recognized as a top-producing team. Rayni has been nationally and locally recognized for her impressive work, and has earned notable accolades including, The Wall Street Journal’s Top-Producing Agents, Variety’s Real Estate Elite, The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Real Estate Agents and Los Angeles Business Journal’s 500 influential people in Los Angeles. Additionally, she has provided real estate expert commentary for various top-tier national news outlets including Wall Street Journal, LA Times, Forbes, CNN, Business Insider, Bloomberg TV, Fox Business, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and more.

About Branden Williams

Born and raised in Beverly Hills, Branden holds a deep understanding of the local real estate market and brings a “hometown” advantage to the Williams & Williams Estates Group brand. Branden’s devotion to out-of-the-box creative marketing strategies, unwavering loyalty and relentless energy has resulted in a number of national and local accolades, including The Wall Street Journal’s Top-Producing Agents, Variety’s Real Estate Elite, and The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Real Estate Agents. Additionally, Branden has provided real estate expert commentary for various top-tier national news outlets including Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Fox Business, ABC News, People, CNN, CBS Money and more. While working at his first brokerage firm, he met his future wife Rayni Romito and the two launched Williams & Williams Estates Group in 2006. Together, Branden and Rayni are the go-to power couple representing clients such as Markus Persson, Dr. Dre, Jennifer Lopez and Bruce Willis, along with some of the world’s most notable listings including 924 Bel Air Rd sold for $94 million and a private Malibu estate sold for $110 million. Branden was a born salesman. The early experience of helping his father sell sheepskin and cowhide rugs at the age of 7 on the side of Fairfax Avenue instilled in him the business acumen and entrepreneurial aptitude that paved way to his success. He continued working in the customer service and entertainment industry through college at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Los Angeles and later parlayed his passion for fashion and style into architecture, design and ultimately luxury real estate.

About The Beverly Hills Estates

The Beverly Hills Estates has reached the pinnacle of the global real estate market by specializing in architecturally significant and one-of-a-kind properties here in LA. The firm’s motto ‘We don’t follow trends, we set them’ has not only led to record-breaking sales, but also build their clients' property portfolios. The Beverly Hills Estates is the leading real estate firm in Los Angeles. Recognized as L.A.’s highest-performing real estate team based on their impressive sales record of over $780 million in 2019, with a career totaling over $8.7 billion in sales, the husband-and-wife real estate duo specialize in historic properties in Malibu, Trousdale, Beverly Hills, Los Feliz, and beyond. Their passion to preserve and protect Los Angeles' most iconic homes is mirrored in their representation of properties by world-renowned architects such as Paul R. Williams and Frank Lloyd Wright. In 2019, they broke the record of the highest priced Frank Lloyd Wright property ever sold by closing The Ennis House for $18M. Branden and Rayni bring an invaluable mix of passion & professionalism to every project and represent some of the most expensive listings in the world. www.thebeverlyhillsestates.com