Route 422 Drilling Starts this Week in Lawrence County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 422 in Mahoning and Pulaski townships, Lawrence counties will start today, Monday, February 28 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Route 422 between Matthews Road and Route 208 through Thursday, March 3. Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur while crews conduct drilling operations.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

