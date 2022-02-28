Bridge Replacement Project to Begin Next Week on Pequea Valley Road in Lancaster County

​Harrisburg, PA – A local bridge replacement project on Pequea Valley Road (T-794) in Lancaster County is scheduled to begin next week.

The bridge spans Pequea Creek between Harristown Road in Paradise Township and Route 772 in Leacock Township.

Weather permitting, the bridge will be closed Monday, March 7. A detour will be in place using Harristown Road, Amish Road and Route 772.

Work is expected to be completed by October 26, 2022. Rylind Construction Company of Mount Wolf, PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,380,940 project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

