Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies Preparatory Work Begins Tuesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing preparatory work at the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) interchange with I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday, March 1 weather permitting.

Preparatory work with minor roadway restrictions on Brady Street and Forbes Avenue will occur as needed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through late March. Crews will collect field measurements for steel repairs that will be performed later this year. No restrictions will occur on the Parkway East, the Boulevard of the Allies, or any of the associated ramps during this preparatory work.

Additional details regarding this project will be provided in advance of the start of physical work.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Boulevard of the Allies” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #