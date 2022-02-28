Boca West Country Club Named “Best of Best” Winner for Association of Golf Merchandisers 2022 Platinum Awards
Boca West Country Club was named a “Best of the Best” 2022 Platinum Award winner by the Association of Golf Merchandisers (AGM).
— Matthew Linderman, CCM, CEO and President, Boca West Country Club
The winners were honored at the Platinum Awards Ceremony at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando on January 25 during which the “Best of the Best” winners were announced. Boca West was the only club in Florida to receive the highest honor. The awards ceremony took place during the AGM annual conference.
The award recognizes the Club’s Golf Shoppe as one of the premier golf retail operations in the world. Boca West Country Club was judged by an impartial panel, and they were graded on new ideas, creativity, adaptability, and revenue-generating initiatives. The 5,000 square foot Golf Shoppe offers members the latest in golf apparel, lifestyle sportswear, accessories and equipment
“We were absolutely thrilled to be named a ‘Best of the Best’ winner and we are so proud of our retail team led by Director of Retail, Emily Gifford,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, CEO and President, Boca West Country Club. “We so enjoyed seeing our colleagues at the Annual AGM conference, and the Awards Ceremony served as a magnificent celebration of the industry.”
About Boca West Country Club
Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, in Palm Beach County, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, six renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping - Boca West offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service. Coming soon is the completion of a $45 million Club Expansion Program that includes a seismic 96,000 square foot Aquatics Center with five pools and a new restaurant bar, as well as a full-scale renovation of the two-story Sports Center Complex that will include for spin, aerobics, Pilates, and core training. A serene spa relaxation courtyard will be added with an outdoor wet area as well as an outdoor rooftop bar and terrace overlooking the magnificent Palmer Golf Course.
Boca West is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World since 2017 currently ranked 4th out of 100 by Club Leaders Forum, has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as an Elite Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019, 2020, and 2022 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers. Boca West has also been named a 2021 and 2022 Top Workplace USA by Energage and a 2020 South Florida Sun-Sentinel Top Workplace.
For more information, visit bocawestcc.org. To inquire about membership, please call 561.488.6934.
About Association of Golf Merchandisers
The Association of Golf Merchandisers is an international, professional organization of golf-related merchandisers and vendors. Members include buyers, merchandisers, golf professionals, students, club managers, owners and suppliers to the golf industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the AGM is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation founded in 1989 and governed by a 19-member volunteer Board of Directors.
The AGM mission of education is to:
Educate - golf retail buyers/merchandisers and golf professionals,
Elevate - the golf merchandising profession and
Enhance - communication between golf buyers and vendor partners.
