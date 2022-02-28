Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan today made the following House appointments:

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan today made the following House appointments:

Criminal Justice Legislative Oversight Committee The committee provides research, analysis and recommendations to help guide state criminal justice policies. • Rep. Andrew Murr • Rep. Carl Sherman • Rep. Ed Thompson

Environmental Flows Advisory Group The group conducts public hearings and studies public policy implications for balancing the demands on the state's water resources resulting from a growing population with the requirements of the riverine, bay and estuary systems. • Rep. John Kuempel • Rep. Ernest Bailes • Rep. Rhetta Bowers

Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Community-Based Care Transition The committee reports to the Legislature on the implementation of community-based care, including funding, performance and outcomes, statutory or regulatory barriers and other challenges. • Rep. James Frank • Rep. Candy Noble • Rep. Toni Rose

Joint Oversight Committee on Investment in IT Improvement and Modernization Projects The committee reviews investment and funding strategies for projects to improve or modernize state agencies’ information resource technologies. • Rep. Giovanni Capriglione • Rep. Matt Shaheen • Rep. Armando Walle

Legislative Public Health Oversight Board The board provides oversight for declarations of public health and orders of public health emergencies issued by the Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services. • Rep. Donna Howard • Rep. Cody Vasut

Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome Advisory Council The committee advises the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Legislature on research, diagnosis, treatment and education related to pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome. • Rep. Terry Wilson • Rep. Scott Sanford

Texas Judicial Council The council reports on the organization, rules, procedure and practice of the state's judicial system and methods for its improvement. • Rep. Reggie Smith

