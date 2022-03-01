Green Building Initiative Commits to Revision of Green Globes for New Construction ANSI Standard
GBI and the New Construction Consensus Body will revise ANSI/GBI 01-2021: Green Globes Assessment Protocol for Design, New Construction, and Major RenovationsPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) announced today that it has seated a consensus body to conduct a revision of ANSI-GBI 01-2021: Green Globes Assessment Protocol for Design, New Construction, and Major Renovations, the only standard produced by a green building organization under the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) consensus process.
“We are greatly appreciative of the many subject matter experts giving of their time as we revise our Green Globes for New Construction standard,” said Brenda Steinhauer, Life Safety Coordinator and Quality Manager for W.A. Richardson Builders, LLC, and current chair of GBI’s Standards Committee.
GBI became an approved ANSI Standards Developing Organization in 2005, making it the first green building organization to publish an ANSI-approved American National Standard for commercial green building certification. The resulting program signifies that GBI’s procedures meet the Institute’s requirements for openness, balance, consensus, and due process.
“GBI is proud of its leadership-level commitment to transparency, balance and due process in the development of our rating systems that are used for validating sustainability best practices and performance outcomes for both private and public sector facilities,” stated Vicki Worden, GBI President & CEO.
GBI’s consensus body members are highly qualified subject matter experts and industry leaders including academics and public health representatives, architects, engineers, product manufacturers and individuals with expertise in high performance buildings. They will work collaboratively in the review of proposals for change throughout the formal consensus processes for GBI’s American National Standards.
GBI expects to release an updated standard in 2023. The schedule for continuous maintenance can be found on the GBI website at www.thegbi.org/ansi.
The individuals selected by GBI’s Standards Committee to serve as consensus body members for BSR/GBI 01-202x include:
Senthil Arunachalam, BTU Engineers, LLC
Jeff Bradley, American Wood Council
Karen Butler, EPA, Office of Air and Radiation
Virgil Campaneria, Gurri Matute PA
Michael Cudahy, PPFA-PPEF
Larry Eisenberg, Ovus Partners 360
Ashley Eusey, Hoefer Welker
Tehmina Husain, Merrick and Company
Michael Lehman, ConTech Lighting
Christoph Lohr, IAPMO
James O'Brien, Independent Environmental Consultant
Thomas Pape, BMP (representing Alliance for Water Efficiency)
Max Puchtel, American Institute of Steel Construction
Jane Rohde, JSR Associates, Inc. (representing Resilient Floor Covering Institute)
Gord Shymko, G. F. Shymko & Associates Inc.
Stephen Szoke, American Concrete Institute
Angela Tin, American Lung Association
Parties seated on the consensus body will review and vote on proposals for changes to the Standard, which may be submitted at any time using forms available on the GBI website and are considered according to the aforementioned schedule and GBI’s ANSI-approved consensus procedures.
Additional information, including the Consensus Body Roster and volunteer applications can also be found on the website at www.thegbi.org/ansi.
About GBI
GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to reducing climate impacts by improving the built environment. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including the Green Globes Professional (GGP) and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org.
