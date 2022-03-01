Jamie B. Levine, MS Ed., Announces Zoom Classes for Parents & Schools To Address Behavioral, Emotional & Social Issues
Founder Jamie B. Levine, M.S. Ed. Has Developed the Curriculum That Transforms Negative Behaviors to Socially Appropriate Practices
Zoom classes are very cost-effective to gain the knowledge needed to overcome emotional and behavioral challenges, as well as speech and language delays, and sensory needs.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamie B. Levine, M.S. Ed. provides training and educational resources to help parents, schools, and educators better deal with childhood issues. Corporate HR departments and businesses also find providing these resources to their employees can improve employee productivity and attendance.
— Jamie B. Levine, M.S.Ed.
• Bullying
• Anxiety
• Control battles & social awareness
• Keeping friends & playdates
• ADHD
• Sensory Processing
• Behavioral Challenges
• Building Trust
Jamie B. Levine, M.S. Ed. (www.jamielevinemsed.com) today announced the launch of a number of Zoom classes that provide tools to address a growing rise in behavioral, emotional and social issues that affect families, schools, businesses and organizations across every part of America. Each Zoom class of one hour covers a specific topic and provides comprehensive information and tools to address challenging social issues in today’s society such as How to Stop Bullying, Divorce/Uncoupling and ADHD.
"Most families find the virtual classes to be more convenient because they don’t have to leave their house to take the class,” said Ms. Levine. “Zoom classes can also be very cost-effective to gain the knowledge and understanding needed to overcome social, emotional and behavioral challenges, as well as speech and language delays and sensory needs.”
Jamie B. Levine’s Suite of Services is filled with practical, easy to implement tools that are available through Zoom classes, online courses as well as personal consulting on how to speak differently to the valuable people in a child’s life. It is a fresh perspective that is helpful and fun, to transform negative repeated behaviors to socially- appropriate practices.
About Jamie Levine, M.S. Special Education
Jamie B. Levine, one of the world’s foremost authorities on helping parents deal with difficult childhood issues received a Bachelor of Science degree from Boston University and a Master of Science in Education from Fordham University in 2001. For the past twenty years, Ms. Levine has had extensive experience working with children with a variety of learning differences, such as social, emotional, and behavioral challenges, as well as speech and language delays and sensory needs. She began her career teaching at the Gillen Brewer School and at the Parkside School. Since 2004, she has worked as a special education itinerant teacher (SEIT) in Manhattan’s private schools. In 2009 she founded Team Esteem to expand her reach and spread her personalized teaching philosophies to other educators and families.
About Team Esteem, LLC.
Team Esteem Method provides training and educational resources to help parents, schools, and educators better deal with childhood issues. Corporate HR departments and businesses also find providing these resources to their employees can improve employee productivity and attendance. Team Esteem was formed after its founder, Jamie B. Levine, M.S.Ed., worked alongside some of New York City's brightest and most accomplished forerunners in the education and mental health industry. That’s when she began to see a disconnect between homes and schools that had to be bridged, and the beginning concepts for the Team Esteem Method™ began to form. Over time and experience, it evolved into something bigger to give families the tools they were desperately seeking. Today, it’s available to everyone as a powerful and comprehensive at-home program focused on early intervention and designed for individual success.
Harold Miltsch
N/A
+1 585-415-8899
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Jamie B. Levine M.S. Ed. Certified SEIT Offering Full Suite of Services For Families