Jamie B Levine, M.S.Ed., Launches Full Suite of Services for Families to Address Behavioral, Emotional and Social Issues

The problem when it comes to inappropriate behavior is that parents and professionals don't know an effective way to address the issues, which often has a domino effect on school learning and beyond.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamie B. Levine, M.S. Ed. provides training and educational resources to help parents, schools, and educators better deal with childhood issues. Corporate HR departments and businesses also find providing these resources to their employees can improve employee productivity and attendance.
New York, NY – January 13, 2022 – Jamie B. Levine, M.S. Ed. (www.jamielevinemsed.com) today announced the launch of a number of services including Zoom classes and online courses that provide tools to address a growing rise in behavioral, emotional and social issues that affect families, businesses and organizations across every part of America. The services are a solution to the fact that over 15% of the U.S. student population struggles due to undiagnosed and unaddressed learning and attention issues. These rates are expected to exponentially increase, affecting learning outcomes this year, due to the continued pandemic.
"Stress, anxiety and depression is skyrocketing across communities, big and small,” said Ms. Levine. “The problem when it comes to inappropriate behavior is that parents and professionals don't know an effective way to address the issues, so they don't, or egos get in the way and people place blame or point fingers. For younger children, school problems present, as a physical disruption or a dis-regulated child, which often has a domino effect on school learning and beyond.”
According to the American Journal of Psychiatry [159(9),pp1548-1555], “Only 40 percent of students with emotional, behavioral and mental health disorders graduate from high school. Over 50% of students with emotional and behavioral disabilities ages 14 and older, dropout of high school.”
Jamie B. Levine’s Suite of Services is filled with practical, easy to implement tools that are available through Zoom classes, online courses as well as personal consulting on how to speak differently to the valuable people in a child’s life. It is a fresh perspective that is helpful and fun, to transform negative repeated behaviors to socially- appropriate practices.
About Jamie Levine, M.S. Special Education
Jamie B. Levine, one of the world’s foremost authorities on helping parents deal with difficult childhood issues received a Bachelor of Science degree from Boston University, and a Master of Science in Education from Fordham University in 2001. For the past twenty years, Ms. Levine has had extensive experience working with children with a variety of learning differences, such as social, emotional, and behavioral challenges, as well as speech and language delays and sensory needs. She began her career teaching at the Gillen Brewer School and at the Parkside School. Since 2004, she has worked as a special education itinerant teacher (SEIT) in Manhattan’s private schools. In 2009 she founded Team Esteem to expand her reach and spread her personalized teaching philosophies to other educators and families.
About Team Esteem, LLC.
Team Esteem Method provides training and educational resources to help parents, schools, and educators better deal with childhood issues. Corporate HR departments and businesses also find providing these resources to their employees can improve employee productivity and attendance. Team Esteem was formed after its founder, Jamie B. Levine, M.S.Ed., worked alongside some of New York City's brightest and most accomplished forerunners in the education and mental health industry. That’s when she began to see a disconnect between homes and schools that had to be bridged, and the beginning concepts for the Team Esteem Method™ began to form. Over time and experience, it evolved into something bigger to give families the tools they were desperately seeking. Today, it’s available to everyone as a powerful and comprehensive at-home program focused on early intervention and designed for individual success.
